Jerry Jeudy trade interest challenges one major Browns offseason narrative

Two years ago, knowing that top wide receiver Amari Cooper was showing signs of decline, the Cleveland Browns acquired Jerry Jeudy. A former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos with untapped potential, he just seemed to need a change of scenery to fully break out.

Jeudy had a modest start to his Browns career before taking a big leap after Cooper was traded to Buffalo. He showed strong chemistry with then-starting quarterback Jameis Winston and entered the 2025 season as Cleveland's undisputed No. 1 target.

Unfortunately, he failed to live up to that role, to the point that the Browns used a pair of top-40 picks on wide receivers in the 2026 draft, prompting fans to question his future with the organization.

That said, it appears that other teams would gladly take Jeudy off the Browns' hands.

Commanders expert Dean Jones of Riggo's Rag recently named Jeudy a potential trade target for Washington, suggesting the veteran wideout might be more valuable than fans think.

"Jeudy's experience and slick route running remain valuable to the club, but he might also be available if the right trade offer comes along," wrote Jones. "At 27, there is still a lot of good football left. The 2020 first-round pick brings a speed element Washington lacks right now, and he knows how to make big plays in key moments. The compensation attached might be a little off-putting, but this would be an exceptional addition to the squad."

Outside interest shows why the Browns shouldn't give up on Jerry Jeudy

Jones makes two strong points here. On the one hand, Jeudy is 27, so he's just entering his physical prime and might still have plenty of juice left. On the other hand, the Browns' asking price might be a bit too steep.

If the outside perception is the Browns would only trade Jeudy for a major haul, then he may not be as available as fans think. To be fair, Jeudy had one of the worst quarterback and offensive line situations in the league in 2025. Also, with not much in Cleveland's wide receiver room, opposing defenses could often focus on stopping Jeudy.

Granted, Jeudy also deserves plenty of criticism for how things went last season. Mental miscues, drops, and tipped-ball interceptions were a problem all year. Still, with KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Harold Fannin Jr. set to draw more of the defense's attention, Jeudy could be set up for a much-needed bounce-back year.

The Browns are moving toward the future. Both Concepcion and Boston could be future No. 1 wide receivers, and Isaiah Bond has reportedly taken a big leap entering Year 2. That young core might be laying the groundwork for the Browns to move on from Jeudy eventually.

That doesn't mean they should just pull the plug on him and let him go for pennies on the dollar, though. Clearly, other fan bases and teams think there might still be something to work with there, and the Browns should only consider cutting ties with him at the right price.