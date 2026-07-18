Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson keep their promise ahead of training camp

With training camp nearing for the NFL, the Cleveland Browns will be one of the most talked-about teams as the league prepares for the 2026 season. The reason so many people will have their eyes on Cleveland’s camp is that the team is holding a true quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

The battle has already been the talk of the league, leading to frequent debates about how things will unfold and what's best for the Browns. Because of the intensity of these conversations, and the anticipation to see who will emerge as the starter, Sanders and Watson have been fiercely pitted against each other.

However, the two quarterbacks have been adamant that this isn’t a contentious competition, making everything about the team instead. The QBs backed up their words on Friday, participating in a throwing session together in Florida, with the Browns’ pass catchers.

Browns quarterbacks hold offseason throwing session with pass catchers

On Friday, footage was shared to Instagram of Sanders and Watson on the field together throwing to their teammates. It’s unclear who all were there, but some of the players captured on camera were Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Denzel Boston, and Dylan Sampson. And the two quarterbacks were alternating reps throwing to receivers.

The footage shouldn’t be surprising, though, because the quarterbacks told everyone this would happen. Before the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Sanders was asked if he was going to host a workout with teammates or if he was going to attend Watson’s. The second-year quarterback expressed that he felt like the question was divisive, before explaining that the players will do everything as a team.

"I think we’re a team. If one of us choose to do something, we’re all gonna do it together. It’s not no individual thing. That’s the thing, the quarterback room, we all connected, we all cool… we all communicate. It’s nobody single, individual idea because that creates separation… we all a team. We all gonna come as one, we all gonna get together as one team, and get things done." Shedeur Sanders

That’s exactly what the Browns offense just did. Soon, they will all be back together in Ohio and in training camp. During that camp, head coach Todd Monken will eventually have to name a starter, but the quarterbacks will do their part to make sure the battle doesn’t separate the team.