Browns vs Vikings: 3 matchups that will define the Week 5 London showdown

The Browns are in London for a 2017 rematch against Minnesota across the pond. Cleveland heads in as 3.5-point underdogs, the closest spread for them in the young season. Here are the three most important matchups in determining the Browns versus the Vikings in Week 5.

Browns defensive line vs. Vikings offensive line

Every week, the Browns have to control the line of scrimmage with their defense if they want to win the game. It remains true for Week 5, but the Browns are getting a unit that is ravaged by injuries. The Vikings will be without their starting right tackle, left guard, and top two centers. Cleveland hasn't had many issues dominating against better offensive line groups, and they will need that to continue against a beat-up Vikings' offensive line to best support Dillon Gabriel in his starting debut.

Browns running game vs. Vikings run defense

On top of the defense dominating the game, the other way to make a rookie's life easier in his first start is by establishing the run. Through four games, the Vikings are in the bottom half of most run defense statistics, including 25th in EPA/rush (per Next Gen Stats). Bijan Robinson gashed this defense for 143 yards while Pittsburgh's Kenneth Gainwell went for 99 yards just last week against Minnesota.

The Browns have to stay ahead of the sticks in this game to keep Gabriel out of too many pass-obvious situations against a defense that thrives at disguising looks. Leaning on Quinshon Judkins early and often seems like the best way for the Browns to minimize the chances for mistakes and finally break 20 points.

Browns secondary vs. Vikings receivers

Although the Browns have a distinct advantage up front against the Vikings' offense in this one, Minnesota still has one of the best receiving groups in the league. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison form a very difficult one-two punch, while Jalen Nailor and T.J. Hockensen are more than capable playmakers in supporting roles.

Dom Jones and Tre Avery were both elevated from the practice squad, with Greg Newsome questionable, further putting his status in doubt. Should Newsome have to sit this one out, Avery and Jones are going to have to fill in and get matched up with Jefferson or Addison at times. They don't need to be perfect, especially with the way the defensive line should dominate, but they have to hold their own long enough to let the guys up front do their job.

