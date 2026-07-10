Browns were just reminded of another important factor in their QB competition

When the Cleveland Browns return for training camp, all eyes will be on the quarterback competition. It will be a two-man race between Deshaun Watson, a veteran fighting to revive his career, and Shedeur Sanders, a second-year player working to prove he’s the quarterback Cleveland has been looking for.

While there are a lot of factors that could be at play in this quarterback battle, Browns head coach Todd Monken has been adamant that he will play the quarterback who gives the team the best chance to win. That’s certainly a reasonable approach, but there is one factor that Cleveland would be mistaken not to consider.

That factor is Watson’s ability to stay healthy, and it has already become a conversation prior to training camp. Longtime Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, on a recent episode of Orange and Brown Talk, said she believes Watson needs some proper rest before camp, because it seemed like his arm tailed off from fatigue during the offseason program.

"I think what Deshaun needs to do now is, I think he needs to get some proper rest over the break, because I thought his arm seemed to tail off a little. Maybe he got the slightest bit of fatigue in his surgically repaired shoulder. It hasn't had this much work, I don't think, since before the surgery." Mary Kay Cabot (Orange and Brown Talk)

Browns must consider Deshaun Watson’s health in quarterback competition

It's important to note that this is just speculation from Cabot based on what she saw, and not an official report that Watson is dealing with fatigue in his throwing arm. When the veteran quarterback spoke with the media at the end of mandatory minicamp, he emphasized that he was 100% and feeling good. However, Cabot says she noticed a slight difference in his arm from the start of the offseason program to the end.

Only Watson can confirm whether that’s the case or not, but one thing fans know for certain is that the veteran quarterback has dealt with a lot of injuries — especially in Cleveland. Since joining the Browns in 2022, Watson has appeared in just 19 games. He’s missed time with a twice-torn Achilles and a fracture in his throwing shoulder.

Considering that Watson also tore both ACLs prior to joining the Browns, it’d be understandable if Cleveland questioned whether he could even make it halfway through the season. With Watson’s availability being a very real concern, it has to be taken into account for the quarterback battle.

If he is far and away the better option over Sanders, Cleveland will just have to gamble that Watson can stay healthy. However, if it’s close, the Browns should avoid starting the QB whose body could eventually force a quarterback change.