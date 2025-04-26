Browns will regret passing on Shedeur Sanders after unusual second round picks

The Cleveland Browns had the perfect opportunity to end the surprising slide of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but they decided to spend both of their first two picks in that round on role players.

At No. 33 overall, the Browns selected UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger amid some uncertainty regarding Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's status. Even when given another chance to bring Sanders into the fold, Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski chose not to make a move.

While the selection of Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins at No. 36 overall gives the Browns a bruising runner who can start right away as Nick Chubb waits unsigned, passing on Sanders could be a move Stefanski lives to regret.

Browns made a mistake passing on Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

At the risk of sounding like a broken record for anyone in northeast Ohio, the current quarterback room consists of a mentally and physically broken Deshaun Watson, a failed former first-round pick in Kenny Pickett who has proven to be nothing more than a backup, and someone who is close to joining AARP in Joe Flacco.

While there is some appeal in passing on quarterbacks this draft and instead eyeing the 2026 Draft class (which is allegedly superior to this one), Sanders was a clear first-round talent whom the Browns had two cracks at following a trade down, and they were unable to pull the trigger on him.

Sanders, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, and Louisville's Tyler Shough all were on the board when the browns picked, but Sanders may have the best combination of smarts pre-snap, accuracy in the pocket, and willingness to go deep out of that trio. If Cleveland is eyeing a quarterback, Sanders is the best out there.

The Browns may not have provided Sanders with the best situation as a rookie, but that shouldn't be an excuse for one of the worst quarterback rooms in the league to pass on someone who could become a long-term starter for a walk-on linebacker with one year of excellent play and the second-best Buckeye running back from last year.