Browns winners & losers against the Eagles in Week 6
By Britt Gerken
This was another painful game to watch for Cleveland Browns fans. The Browns had several opportunities to win this game, but squandered them all away. The offense failed to score a touchdown and couldn't score twenty points once again.
Even though the majority was bad, there were several players that played well and deserve to be recognized.
Winner: Pierre Strong Jr.
Pierre Strong is finally healthy and was able to fill in admirably for the Browns after the loss of starting running back Jerome Ford. Ford left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and was unable to return.
Strong was a dual threat back, proving helpful in the running game and receiving game. He finished with forty-three yards on eight carries while having two catches, one for fourteen yards and the other for twenty-one yards.
With the status of Ford in question next week and with Nick Chubb being integrated back into the lineup for the first time in over a year, Strong has a real chance to show he belongs to be a permanent fixture in the Browns running back rotation.
Loser: Deshaun Watson
The Browns trotted out Watson once again as their starting quarterback and achieved the same awful results. Watson failed to throw for 200 yards yet again, threw for no touchdowns, missed open receivers, and had poor ball placement on several different occasions.
If you feel like reliving any of these moments, check out the video below.
If the Browns are going to win any more games this year, it appears they are going to have to win in spite of their quarterback play.
Winner: Myles Garrett
Time after time Myles Garrett continues to prove how much of an athletic freak of nature he truly is. On Sunday, he was able to leap over the line of scrimmage and block a field goal attempt, which led to the team's only touchdown.
Garrett was able to add in four tackles, with two of them being for a loss. He finished as the team's top graded defender once again this week according to PFF.
Loser: Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome is not having a great seasons so far. He's grading out as one of the worst cornerbacks in the league by some metrics.
Newsome was also the man in coverage on the DeVonta Smith touchdown, failing to keep up with the speedy receiver. The Browns need the former first round draft selection to perform better.
Winner: Mohamoud Diabate
Mohamoud Diabate, the second year player, capitalized on his opportunity this week. Diabate, who was just activated off of the IR, was put into the starting lineup with the injury to Jordan Hicks.
Diabate finished with seven tackles, right behind Rodney McLeod Jr. and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who both finished for the team high in tackles with eight.
Diabate graded out favorably with PFF too, finished as the team's fourth best player. Hopefully Diabate can continue to pay this way moving forward.