The Cleveland Browns have a major need for talent at the wide receiver position. While they're expected to address that issue in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, they will also probably be linked to every big-name wide receiver that becomes available this offseason.

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for rumors around them and Brandon Aiyuk to flood social media. San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch admitted that Aiyuk has played his last snap for the team, and he's now firmly expected to be released.

Considering that, team insider Mary Kay Cabot just confirmed what most fans feared. Talking on 92.3 The Fan, she stated that GM Andrew Berry will probably try to make another run at Aiyuk after failing to trade for him in the offseason.

"They have pursued him in the past and we know Andrew Berry has a tendency to circle back on guys he's tried to acquire before. I wouldn't be surprised if they at least do their diligence and inquire," the insider said.

The Browns can't afford to enter the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes

Even if the Browns are, in fact, interested in Aiyuk, it's hard to believe they will have a legitimate shot at signing him.

As reported by NBC Sports Bay Area insider Matt Maiocco in August 2024, the Browns offered Amari Cooper, a second-round pick, and a fifth-round pick for Aiyuk. The All-Pro wide receiver was in the midst of negotiating a new deal with the Niners, and he threatened not to sign a contract extension if traded to Cleveland.

A lot has transpired since, but it's hard to believe he's all of a sudden changed his stance on the Browns. If anything, the team's quarterback situation is still up in the air, and if he risked losing dozens of millions to avoid playing for Kyle Shanahan, he may not be tempted to play for a young team with more questions than answers on offense.

Even if that's not the case, the Browns should avoid him altogether. He's become too much of a distraction, and he's proven that he's more than willing to go the extra mile to get his way. This team can't afford that type of distraction, regardless of his undeniable talent and physical tools.

The Browns certainly need to make a run at a veteran wide receiver in free agency and the trade market. That being said, they should definitely avoid troublemaking veterans who may have lost their love for the game.