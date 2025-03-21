Browns rumored to be going after 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk - again

No, it's not Groundhog Day. You're really ready this rumor again, almost one year after the Cleveland Browns first expressed interest in trading for Brandon Aiyuk.

The team is reportedly seeking a trade to land the receiver once again from the San Francisco 49ers, per Kevin Collard of NBC Sports Edge. Aiyuk would add to a receiving corp that's actually shaping up to be pretty solid for Cleveland if Jerry Jeudy manages to replicate his success from 2024, and if Cedric Tillman manages to take another leap in their offense.

If you recall, last year, the Browns had been in the mix to acquire Aiyuk. It led to some controversy with their then-WR1 Amari Cooper, who had posted cryptically to social media following those rumors. Now, with no Cooper and a solid need for another reliable receiver alongside Jeudy, it seems like Cleveland's looking to land him again.

What a potential Aiyuk trade could cost the Browns - and what it implies about QB plans

Last year, the Browns seemed ready to send Cooper and draft compensation to San Francisco for the 27 year old receiver. But, per reports from that time, Aiyuk really didn't want to go to Cleveland. With them still needing to prove they could win with Deshaun Watson at the helm, it makes sense that Aiyuk wouldn't want to risk his value by getting shipped off to the Browns.

He ended up being pretty right about that. Watson fell in Week 7 with a ruptured Achilles, and after rupturing it again, he's likely out for all of 2025. Cleveland also still hasn't secured a starting quarterback for 2025 - only Kenny Pickett occupies the QB room.

Read more: Reported interest between Browns and Carson Wentz all but confirms draft plans

A trade for him now would likely mean similar draft compensation offered as was received for Cooper from the Buffalo Bills last season. A third rounder or even fourth rounder in addition to a player could get it done, but it's unclear who Cleveland could offer that would entice San Francisco. They've lost Deebo Samuel and several other key players in free agency, so maybe a receiver would get it done.

Throwing in someone like Jack Conklin, though, could really sweeten the deal. He's a proven starter on the offensive line, and surely the 49ers like the idea of adding as much protection around Brock Purdy as possible.

That all said, the Browns' rumored interest in Aiyuk at all means they're trying to actively add to their offense and, specifically, their passing offense. That implies that they know, more or less, what their plans are at QB1.

And, bringing in a veteran receiver like Aiyuk would seem to mean that the Browns are going to land a veteran quarterback to pair with him, not a rookie who will start and be thrown into the NFL fire. Let's see how things shake out, but sounds like the Browns' freed cap space has them moving a bit differently than they were to start the offseason.

More Browns news and analysis