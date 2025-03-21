It sure sounds like Myles Garrett will have a new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback to add to his Halloween sack-themed graveyard this year.

Aaron Rodgers, one of the biggest names still left on the free agency market after being cut by the New York Jets this offseason, is reportedly meeting with the Steelers and could be getting a deal done soon with the AFC North squad in dire need of a new signal caller. Not any time soon, though, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the Cleveland Browns were never truly in on Rodgers as they also seek out a new veteran signal caller to bring in as a bridge starter in 2025, this news means that the very quiet quarterback carousel happening this offseason may begin to pick up steam. Specifically, it could mean that Russell Wilson, who the team has been eyeing, may make a decision shortly.

But, on a much more sure note, this would mean that Garrett - who just recorded his fourth season in a row with 14 or more sacks - would have a new target on his list in Rodgers.

Rodgers may soon be Garrett's next sack victim

Rodgers, who is less than mobile in the pocket at 41 years of age and as he's still looking slow in scrambles thanks to a torn Achilles back in 2023, would probably have a rough time in the division. The AFC North, which is currently home to both Garrett and to 2024's sack leader Trey Hendrickson, could be potentially dealing with another pass rushing nightmare in Abdul Carter.

Additionally, the weather factor is always there in the AFC North. With no stadiums with roofs and lake-effect snow as well as major cold always been a threat in Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh, Rodgers would be dealing with some pretty age-revealing elements that would likely hinder him even further on offense.

That said, the Steelers did just trade for D.K. Metcalf, and they also still have ace receiver George Pickens on the roster. If they managed to sign him, he'd be coming in to an OK situation on that side of the ball. But, the Ayuahasca enthusiast and all-around thorn in the side of NFL fans has to be fearful of being a frequent target of some of the league's best pass rushers.

In 2025, the Browns face the Steelers a total of two times - once at home, and once on the road. That's typical of divisional matchups. And, that might just be too much for Rodgers to handle. Choose wisely.

