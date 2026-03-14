Browns’ Zion Johnson may have accidentally confirmed Joel Bitonio’s future

The signs have been there for a while with Joel Bitonio, but until there's an official announcement, there will always be hope. Even so, it's looking more obvious by the day that he has already played his last down for the Cleveland Browns.

His decision to push back the void date in his contract was a beacon of hope for those who thought he'd run it back for another year. But that came and went on Wednesday, with no announcement, and the Browns have now taken on a $23.5 million dead cap hit because of it.

The Browns are operating as if Bitonio won't be there. They signed two guards in Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson, and while Jenkins can also play center, Johnson's comments during his introductory press conference may have accidentally confirmed what everybody already knew.

When asked about potentially replacing Bitonio at left guard, Johnson opened up on the challenge that comes with filling in for such a massive figure in Browns history.

"It’s an honor to be able to play that position after somebody like that, and it’ll be my job to hold that standard in my time as well."

Browns already sound prepared for life after Joel Bitonio

The Browns gave Johnson a three-year, $49.5 million deal, and they signed Jenkins to a two-year, $24 million contract. That's a lot of money for backups, so unless they want Jenkins to play center and Johnson to stay on the right side of the line, they may know that Bitonio is leaning toward a certain decision.

Johnson has extensive experience playing on both sides of the line. However, the highest PFF grade of his career (64.4) happened with him as a full-time left guard. While still average, his pass-block grade (62.4) and run-block grade (63.5) were the highest and second-highest of his career, respectively.

In an ideal scenario, Bitonio will be back in Cleveland, Jenkins will play center, Johnson will take the right guard spot, and the Browns will either draft a franchise left tackle like Monroe Freeling, Spencer Fano, or Francis Mauigoa, or add another veteran free agent. But as the Browns have learned the hard way, ideal scenarios rarely unfold.

Bitonio earned the right to get as much time as he needs to make a decision, and his legacy in Cleveland will always be one of hard work, respect, and leadership. That said, this situation has taken way too long, and that cap hit was a casualty that could've been avoided with more clarity.

The Browns have added three versatile offensive linemen with proven experience at multiple spots, so accommodating Bitonio back into the equation wouldn't be much of an issue. For now, though, that doesn't sound likely.