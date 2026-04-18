Carnell Tate just confirmed what Browns fans have wanted to believe all along

For months, Cleveland Browns fans, analysts, and even haters have debated whether to take Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He's widely regarded as the top wide receiver in this year's class.

The Browns invested in their offensive line during free agency. They still need a starting-caliber left tackle, but that aggressive approach in free agency could lead to them making wide receiver a priority early in the draft.

Tate, the No. 8 overall prospect on FanSided's Big Board, already has plenty of fans inside the building. As a former Ohio State star and national champion, he's more than familiar with the state of Ohio, its great people, and the Browns' franchise. In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Tate said he felt "very comfortable" in Cleveland visiting the Browns.

"I'm very familiar with them, and Cleveland's right up the street from us, probably like an hour and a half, two-hour drive from the [Ohio State] facility," Tate said. "I was very comfortable. At this point in the process, this is all about football. Touring the facility, talking to the coaches there, them getting a feel for your personality, you getting a feel for them."

Carnell Tate’s comments reinforce why this fit makes so much sense for Cleveland

Of course, prospects usually try to be politically correct and make sure to say all the right things about all potential employers. That said, this just makes too much sense for both sides.

There might be some legitimate concerns about his ability to dominate in the pros, given that he won't have a generational talent like Jeremiah Smith drawing No. 1 cornerbacks and leaving him with favorable matchups. Nevertheless, Tate's body of work is impressive in its own right.

He didn't drop a single pass in his final season in college, and his ability to dominate in contested-catch situations is quite similar to George Pickens — who, by the way, played in new Browns head coach Todd Monken's offense at Georgia.

The Browns have passed on way too many great players, especially wide receivers, in recent drafts. They can't afford to make the same mistake with a talented prospect like Tate who could quickly become a fan favorite in Berea.

In a worst-case scenario, he develops into more of a complimentary receiver, and the Browns can still take a swing at another high-upside prospect in 2027. At best, he would be the playmaking wide receiver this organization has failed to develop since the prime years of Josh Gordon.