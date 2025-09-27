Carson Schwesinger’s versatility could flip Browns vs. Lions in Week 4

As Cleveland preps to face the high-powered attack of the Detroit Lions in Week 4, attention will naturally gravitate toward the offensive stars and big-name defenders on the opposite side of the ball.

But one player who has not been talked about enough, and who is shaping up to be a high impact player for Cleveland, is rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

A highly touted kid out of UCLA, his impact will begin in the trenches against Detroit’s potent ground game. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have proven to be multi-dimensional threats, combining speed, power, and vision to exploit even the most disciplined run defenses.

Schwesinger’s role will be pivotal in countering Lions offense

With his ability to read blocks, fill the run correctly, and tackle in space, Schwesinger offers the Browns a much-needed presence to slow the Lions’ backfield. Every tackle in the open field or disruption at the line of scrimmage could limit chunk gains and force Detroit into uncomfortable third-and-long situations, where quarterback Jared Goff can often place the football into precarious windows.

But Schwesinger isn’t just a run defender. His coverage skills allow him to be a versatile cog against Detroit’s quick-hitting passing attack.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a matchup nightmare over the middle, using his route-running and hands to exploit linebackers and safeties. But Schwesinger can also run and flash into different zones, showcasing awareness and athleticism beyond his years that allow him to shadow slot receivers and tight ends, including Sam Laporta.

His presence in these situations can help the Browns prevent explosive plays and force the Lions to adjust their game plan, potentially slowing down drives before they reach the red zone.

That three-down ability -- stopping the run while being able to cover effectively in space -- is what makes Schwesinger such a dangerous weapon for the Browns. By neutralizing both the ground game and the intermediate passing lanes, he could directly influence Detroit’s offensive efficiency.

And for a Lions team that thrives on tempo and quick reads, a linebacker who can both shed blockers and close passing windows in real-time is a potential game-changer.

Week 4 offers Schwesinger the opportunity to show just how critical he can be in both phases of the game, and with the platform Detroit carries, it's an opportunity for Schwesinger to announce himself on a national stage.

More Browns news and analysis