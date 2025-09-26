The Browns are four quarters away from officially putting the NFL on notice

On a recent episode of NFL Live, the cast had a very in-depth segment detailing the increase in 12-personnel this season, and how offenses are using it to stress defenses. The Detroit Lions were highlighted as one of the offenses that best represent this trend, and there were plays showing why. When asked what defenses are best suited to counter this attack by offenses, the group named the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Chargers (because of Derwin James), the San Francisco 49ers of old, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wildy enough, the Cleveland Browns weren’t named, despite being the No. 1 defense in the NFL right now. This could just be because the panel of analysts forget, or it could be because they don’t believe the Browns are equipped to stop this style of offense. Whatever the case, Cleveland plays Detroit on Sunday, and this is a golden opportunity for the defense to send a clear message to the NFL.

Browns defense could prove to be elite against challenging Lions offense

Cleveland’s defense has been proving itself all year. Its first statement came in Week 1 by holding a healthy Cincinnati Bengals offense to 17 points. A week later, the Browns shut down Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens' rushing attack. They followed that up by holding the Green Bay Packers to just 10 points, securing Cleveland’s first win.

Through three games, the Browns are No. 1 in yards per game allowed at 204.3 — more than 20 yards better than the next spot. Cleveland also has the top rushing defense, only giving up 57.3 yards per game. If the unit can keep this level of play up, and force more turnovers, it will establish itself as a special unit.

Sunday will be an opportunity for the Browns defense to prove just how special they are, because the Lions are a handful offensively. After a concerning 13-point performance against Green Bay in Week 1, Detroit scored 52 against the Chicago Bears and 38 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Lions’ offense is back to firing on all cylinders like the unit that made Ben Johnson the most coveted coaching candidate.

If the Browns can stop this offense, the defense will be undeniable, and the rest of the league will have to acknowledge unit as a problem that could slow down any unit.

