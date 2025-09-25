The Browns will also be going against history when they face the Lions in Week 4

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a huge win against a really good NFC North team, and they’ll now be facing a great team in the NFC North. On Sunday, the Browns will play the Detroit Lions in a Week 4 matchup. Detroit has been one of the top teams in the league the last two seasons, and after a Week 1 loss this year, the Lions have seemingly found their stride again. Simply put, Cleveland will have its hands full on Sunday.

Slowing down the Lions offense and trying to get a win over Detroit is already a massive challenge in itself. It doesn’t help that this is a road game for the Browns, which provides another unique challenge for Cleveland. In addition to the Lions having home-field advantage, they will also have the fact that the Browns are historically unsuccessful in Detroit. Since these two teams have been playing in the league, the Browns are just 1-12 on the road against the Lions. That one win came back in 1983.

I've covered the Browns for over 40 years. Two things I've never seen -- a championship and a Browns win in Detroit. Their only win there in their history was in 1983. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) September 24, 2025

The Browns have historically struggled to win against the Lions in Detroit

Cleveland playing in Detroit isn’t something that happens often, but whenever it does happen, the result is the same. The last time the Browns went on the road to play the Lions was in 2017, and Detroit won the game 38-24. The last time these two teams played, though, was in 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won that game 13-10.

Whenever the Browns are the home team, the record is 5-7, in Detroit’s favor. That means the Lions are leading the all-time series 19-6. Cleveland hopes to get another win on the board come Sunday.

It will be a tall task, that has more to do with the Lions’ explosive offense, than where the game is taking place. However, this will be a strength-on-strength matchup, as the Browns have the best defense in the NFL. If Cleveland can slow down Detroit offensively, the pressure will be on the Browns offense to score some points.

READ MORE