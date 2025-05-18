The Browns officially learned the order of their 2025 opponents last week, which comes with some instant reactions and analysis about how the matchups look for now. Along with zero primetime games, Cleveland is also thought to have one of the toughest schedules as they are set to face the brutal NFC North, which consists of the Vikings, Packers, Lions, and Bears.

CBS Sports' John Breech wrote an article and went through every team's schedule, naming one good and one bad thing that came of the schedule release.

CBS Sports highlights crucial first month for Browns’ playoff hopes

While usually people tend to start with the good rather than the bad, the bad part of the Browns' 2025 schedule has the potential to decide the direction of the season completely. Breech thinks Cleveland could be eliminated from postseason contention after the first month, due to an early stretch of games in September against the Bengals, Ravens, Packers, and Lions. When the easiest game in the first six weeks seems to be the Steelers, it's a sign they will likely be challenged from the jump.

Moving on to the good part of the schedule, Breech brings up the four-game stretch from Week 8 to 12, where they will play three teams with a new head coach in the Jets, Patriots, and Raiders. He calls those games must-win for Cleveland if they are going to have any hopes of a Wild Card spot in 2025.

Read More: Hall of Fame cornerback set to buy minority stake in Browns

Unlike some of the last few years, there isn't much expectation around this Browns team to make the postseason, though it seems we will learn about their chances pretty early on. The Dolphins are the first team the Browns will face that didn't finish above .500 a year ago in Week 7, and Week 1 against Cincinnati is the only one of their first six battles that won't feature a team that made the postseason last season.

The biggest takeaway from Cleveland's schedule is the layout that greatly supports a move to a rookie quarterback. Following a brutal first seven games, the schedule appears to ease up towards teams without high-end postseason hopes.

Should the Browns falter in the early phases of the season and reveal they will not make a surprise playoff run, they could move to a rookie quarterback around the Week 9 mark to get some more advantageous matchups for rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

More Browns news and analysis