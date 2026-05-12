Chargers are about to learn what Browns could never figure out about David Njoku

Heading into the offseason, the Cleveland Browns clearly had no interest in bringing back veteran tight end David Njoku. Even as he went weeks without being signed, general manager Andrew Berry didn't budge.

Weeks after the conclusion of the NFL Draft, Njoku signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. The price tag of up to $8 million (likely much lower in guaranteed money) is one that the Browns could have afforded.

After nine seasons in Cleveland, the tight end heads off to L.A. for the next chapter of his career. With an elite quarterback throwing him the ball, Njoku might show the Chargers the stardom that never materialized for him with the Browns.

Browns could be stuck watching David Njoku thrive with Chargers

Njoku has played with a revolving door of Browns quarterbacks since he was drafted back in 2017. Names like Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and more have been his primary passers. Without any sort of consistency under center, the uber-athletic tight end never quite reached his full potential. Now that Cleveland is fully diving into a youth movement on offense, it was time to move on from the veteran.

The story could be different in Los Angeles. Justin Herbert, for all of his playoff woes, is an established starter. He's played at a high level with the Chargers despite less-than-ideal surroundings for most of his career. Even the most avid Browns fan could admit that this is a step up from anything Njoku has had in Cleveland.

Could the improved quarterback play yield different results? The veteran tight end could be in a position to step in as the Chargers' starter, although he'll likely share time with Oronde Gadsden and Charlie Kolar. If he ends up earning a significant role, he could become one of the top targets on the team.

Njoku was always billed as a mismatch machine due to his size and athleticism. While he was productive for the Browns, fans never got to see his talent truly shine in Cleveland. In nine seasons, he only surpassed 700 receiving yards once. The former first-round draft pick was never as dominant as he could have been.

While a complete breakout for the near-30-year-old may not be in the cards, Njoku could see a significant bump in production this season. Browns fans may finally see their former tight end reach his potential, even if it's in a different uniform.