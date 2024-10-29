Coach's corner: Best call from Browns' victory over Ravens in Week 8
Week 8 saw an improbable victory for the Cleveland Browns over the Super Bowl contending Baltimore Ravens, along with some amazing plays on both sides of the ball that led the team to that win. From tipped passes to sideline snatches, the Browns were dominant and showed just how much potential its had all along.
Much of the win rests on the shoulders of Jameis Winston, Myles Garrett, Cedric Tillman, and Za'Darius Smith. But, the play calling from Ken Dorsey was also what landed Cleveland in the win column for the first time since Week 2. His work around Winston and allowing Winston to throw deep balls helped Cleveland keep Baltimore's defense on edge, and that trust was deep considering there were several moments where Winston could have thrown a pick right into the hands of a Ravens defender.
In terms of the best overall call from the Browns' coaching staff in Week 8, though, that honor has to go to the call that scored the Browns its touchdown that won the game and led to getting its first 20 points in a game of the season.
On the play, which came with about two minutes left in the third quarter, came with the Browns down just four points. A field goal would have sufficed to get it to within one point of the Ravens, but instead, Winston, Tillman, and Dorsey had something else in mind. With pressure coming from Winston's left side, Tillman ran a route right across midfield to shake his defender. He caught it in motion and managed to run with just enough speed and strength into the end zone against three Ravens defenders.
That play call - a simple slant route from Tillman - turned into so much more for the Browns. It turned Cleveland's season from lost to found. It found Tillman his first of two touchdowns on the day. And, it found Winston and Dorsey's chemistry alive and well. And, all it was was a slant that Tillman ran to perfection.
This team doesn't have to be perfect every single week. Simply executing plays such as this one, which landed the Browns a lead that it never relinquished, is all that's necessary to make some progress in the win-loss column as it continues on into Week 9 against another AFC opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers, which are 4-3 and third in the division behind the Denver Broncos and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, are also just trying to stay afloat.
Simple execution from Winston and this offense is all the Browns need to try and sink the Chargers and keep itself afloat in the everdramatic AFC North.