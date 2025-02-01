Cowboys seem primed to repeat Browns' mistake from 2024 offseason

Ken Dorsey might have gotten the bad end of the deal when coming to the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

He was handed the keys to an offense led by Deshaun Watson, who at the time had yet to show any play worth his enormous contract with the team. Dorsey was specifically brought on to help formulate a more effective offense around Watson, to essentially try and curate a formula for success for him as he'd never returned to his Houston Texans form with the team.

Unfortunately for Dorsey, Watson never looked good in his time with the Browns in 2024. And, once he went down with a ruptured Achilles in Week 7, Dorsey suddenly needed to formulate an offense around Jameis Winston instead. While that was initially successful, it eventually got bland and predictable. And, he began to struggle.

Dorsey was subsequently fired from the Browns once their 3-14 season wrapped up. And now, it seems like another NFL team is looking to possibly use his services once again to help jump start their struggling offense.

Dallas Cowboys interviewing Ken Dorsey for OC job

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys are interested in adding Dorsey to their overhauled coaching staff as their new offensive coordinator. While there's been no offer made or even an interview conducted as of yet, Fowler says that "logistics" are being discussed for bringing him into the fold.

The Cowboys were a team that struggled a lot to get a run game going in 2024. That was a huge part of why their offense as a whole slumped, as they couldn't get their passing game going without Dak Prescott at the helm and with CeeDee Lamb suffering injuries throughout the year. That's what makes wanting Dorsey feel a off base.

The Browns went from being one of the best team's in the league in rushing yards per game in 2023 to one of the worst in 2024. Sure, they were missing Nick Chubb for the first part of the season and had a below average run blocking offensive line for a good portion of the season as well, but they weren't completely without talent in the backfield. Dorsey just struggled to integrate them into the Browns' game plans.

Cleveland's offense just felt one dimensional at times, as well, becoming predictable as an offense that'd be relying on Winston's ability to pass downfield while scrambling and barely pounding the ground. Defenses picked up on this pretty quickly, and it led to Winston's complete 180 from appearing to be a legitimate starting quarterback to an obvious backup.

Prescott is a far more established quarterback that Dorsey would be working with if hired, akin to his time with the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. However, that offense became pretty flat, pretty quickly, so it'll be interesting to see if the same happens with Prescott and the Cowboys if he's picked to lead their playcalling.

