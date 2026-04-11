David Njoku among 14 Browns still stuck in free agency as draft nears

We’re about a full month into 2026 free agency, and as is typically the case for teams who made a head coaching change, the Cleveland Browns have already undergone considerable roster turnover.

The Browns entered the offseason with 26 total pending free agents. A handful re-signed with the team. A few landed new deals elsewhere. The majority? They remain stuck in free-agent limbo with less than two weeks remaining before the NFL Draft.

Cleveland’s most prominent signings have been external, with guards Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, and linebacker Quincy Williams as the main headliners. Nothing screams “team in transition” quite like the Browns making reserve offensive lineman Teven Jenkins their most prominent re-signing (on a whopping one-year, $4 million contract to boot).

That leaves some big-name players from Cleveland's 2025 roster still searching for their next NFL opportunity.

Cleveland Browns free agents who still need a team for the 2026 NFL season

David Njoku - TE

Aside from a visit with the Baltimore Ravens, there hasn’t been much buzz around Njoku’s next landing spot. There has been rumored interest from the Miami Dolphins, but given his cool market and the Browns’ obvious void at No. 2 tight end, perhaps a return to Cleveland on a one-year deal could be in the cards?

The emergence of Harold Fannin Jr. steered the Browns away from signing Njoku to a multi-year extension this offseason. They may have their sights set on a replacement in the draft, but as it stands, a depth chart with Blake Whiteheart and Jack Stoll behind Fannin leaves much to be desired.

Jack Conklin - RT

Conklin is entering his age-32 season and was limited to 21 games over his final three years in Cleveland due to injuries. His time with the Browns is almost certainly over after the team swung a trade with Houston for Tytus Howard this offseason.

Kaleb McGary’s recent retirement from the Atlanta Falcons could potentially lead to a reunion with Kevin Stefanski. Otherwise, Conklin’s market seems rather quiet.

Joel Bitonio - LG

This is one of the bigger head-scratchers of the Browns’ offseason. Bitonio and the Browns initially agreed to extend the void date on his contract, affording him more time to weigh retirement. That deadline passed at the start of the new league year, leaving the Browns with a now unavoidable $23.5 million dead-cap hit for 2026.

Now a full month later, there’s still no resolution. The book isn’t fully closed on a Bitonio return to the Browns in 2026, but after the team loaded up on guards in free agency, one of Cleveland’s top enforcers for over a decade could decide to play elsewhere in 2026, if he opts to return at all.

Ethan Pocic - C

Pocic is only four months removed from tearing his Achilles, so a return for his age-31 season is in serious doubt. If a contending team has its center go down midseason, Pocic could be a viable option if he can return to full health.

Martin Emerson Jr. - CB

An Achilles injury over the summer derailed the final year of Emerson’s rookie contract. He recently worked out for the Houston Texans but is still looking for his next home. It’s feasible that Emerson could find his way back to the Browns, but opportunities figure to be limited behind Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, and he’d likely have to settle for a cheap, one-year contract at this point. That would be a tough pill to swallow for a player who logged 27 starts on some good Browns defenses from 2023-24.

Shelby Harris - DT

There’s been some buzz around Harris potentially landing with John Harbaugh and the New York Giants, but not much around a return to Cleveland in 2026. His production dipped a bit in 2025, but Harris was still a solid veteran leader for the Browns’ defensive line.

With the expected healthy return of Maliek Collins, and the emergence of No. 5 overall draft pick Mason Graham, the timing seems right to let Harris explore other options entering his age-35 season.

Cam Robinson - LT

Over the last two seasons, Robinson has started games for the Jaguars, Vikings, Texans, and Browns. This is essentially his first time as a true unrestricted free agent, but as Browns fans witnessed in 2025, he’s no longer a viable NFL left tackle, other than being an injury fill-in.

The Browns acquired Robinson from the Texans last season following Dawand Jones’ season-ending injury, and to say he struggled would be putting it kindly. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson led the team in penalties, pressures allowed, and sacks allowed despite only playing in 13 games. He’s never been considered a candidate to return in 2026.

Other unsigned Browns free agents