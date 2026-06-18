Deion Sanders just made his feelings on Browns GM Andrew Berry crystal clear

Deion Sanders was never a big fan of all the Myles Garrett trade speculation. Now weeks after GM Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns landed a massive haul for the future Hall of Famer in their bombshell June 1 deal with the Los Angeles Rams, Sanders is already starting to echo what so many Browns fans and NFL analysts have been saying.

Berry hasn’t exactly leaned into a youth movement this offseason. Since the Garrett trade, he’s kicked that door wide open. And Sanders is all-in.

In an interview shared by Pro Football Talk, Sanders made it clear that he’s fully behind Berry’s vision for the Browns for 2026 and beyond.

“I’m happy with Mr. Berry, the GM, and what he’s doing, I’m not going to question his direction of what he’s bringing to the table,” Sanders told Covers.com as part of a recent media tour. “I’m not there, so I don’t know all the intangibles that provoked that trade. I’m happy with what they got, and I can’t wait to see how it plays out.”

Deion Sanders is backing Andrew Berry as the Browns embrace a youth movement

Sanders will obviously love what Cleveland’s doing even more if his son, Shedeur Sanders, is named the team’s Week 1 starter early in training camp. Shedeur has been in a tight battle with Deshaun Watson all spring, and though early reports seemed to favor Watson as the frontrunner, Sanders appeared to make up ground late in OTAs.

To steal a common phrase from Shedeur, head coach Todd Monken spoke life into Browns fans last week when he told reporters that both Sanders and Watson deserved the opportunity to prove themselves in training camp. That should be music to the ears of everyone associated with the team.

The majority of the spring workout program is voluntary, with no pads or real football contact of any kind. Monken’s an old-school NFL coach. The idea of him making real judgments on his quarterbacks without any real pass rush or true game-like situations seemed far-fetched from the start.

The fact that the competition will continue into the summer is good news for the Sanders family. To Deion’s point, it’s hard not to feel encouraged by Cleveland’s current direction. The Browns are on pace to field one of the youngest 53-man rosters in the NFL this year, and they’ll have premium young talent at just about every position group to boot.

While it would make the most sense financially to start Watson and his $46 million base salary this season, Sanders fits the team’s current timeline better and it’s not even close. He’s on an extremely team-friendly rookie-scale contract as a former fifth-round pick and isn’t even extension eligible until 2028. Watson, meanwhile, is scheduled to be designated as a post-June 1 release in March of 2027 regardless of how the 2026 season plays out.

There are plenty of reasons for the Sanders family to be feeling optimistic right now, and Deion is letting it be known.