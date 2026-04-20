Deion Sanders seems to be sending one final subliminal draft message to the Browns

The Cleveland Browns are set to enter the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, and one person who will be locked in Thursday to see who the team selects is Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The NFL legend has a vested interest in the Browns, because his son, Shedeur Sanders, is a quarterback for the team. Wanting the best for his son, the elder Sanders would love to see Cleveland put together a strong draft class in the coming days.

Sanders also seems to be making it known how he thinks the Browns should start their 2026 draft class. On Monday, the current Colorado football coach took to social media with a simple four-word message: “Jordyn Tyson is Different.” While the post had no mention of Cleveland or Shedeur Sanders, it’s fair to say Coach Prime’s praise of Tyson means he would love to see the wideout paired with his son.

Jordyn Tyson is Different — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) April 20, 2026

Deion Sanders praises Jordyn Tyson ahead of 2026 Draft

This isn’t Sanders’ first time shouting out the wide receiver during this pre-draft process; back in February, the legendary corner shared another post where he praised Tyson’s mentality. Just like Sanders’ latest statement, everyone assumed this was his way of sending a message to Andrew Berry and the Browns — the message being to draft Tyson.

That’s a decision Cleveland may have to make with their No. 6 pick. Tyson has long been considered one of the best receiver prospects in the class, but his injury history has placed a dark cloud over his pre-draft evaluations. However, after a private workout in front of NFL teams on Friday, his stock is surging, with analysts predicting that he’s likely to go in the top 10 now.

If he’s still on the board when the Browns are on the clock with the sixth pick, the team would be foolish to not consider taking him. Cleveland desperately needs wide receiver help, and Tyson arguably has the most upside of any receiver in the draft. The Browns aggressively rebuilt their offensive line in free agency, and the next thing the team needs to do to support a young quarterback like Shedeur Sanders is give him a talented receiver to grow with. That wideout could be Jordyn Tyson.

If that happens, it technically wouldn’t be the first time the two were teammates. While Sanders and Tyson never played a game together, the receiver was a member of the Colorado Buffaloes program when Deion Sanders took over as head coach, and Shedeur transferred in to play quarterback. However, Tyson transferred four months after the Sanders’ arrival, and went on to star at Arizona State.

Now, Shedeur Sanders could be given another opportunity to throw to the electric wide receiver, and Deion Sanders appears to be trying to tweet it into reality.