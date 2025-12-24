Denzel Ward delivers a message to Browns fans that may not land as hoped

Denzel Ward wasted no time thanking Cleveland Browns fans for his fifth career Pro Bowl nod, which is the most among cornerbacks in franchise history.

Ward’s definitely feeling the love. Both he and Browns fans alike would admit: 2025 has been far from the eighth-year pro’s most impactful season.

His numbers are down across the board, especially when compared to his 2024 season that included 41 solo tackles, 19 pass breakups, and two interceptions in 16 games. Entering Week 17, Ward has 29 solo tackles, eight PBs, and one pick in 13 games; he’s also allowing a 94.8 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Focus, which is the highest of his career.

Browns fans can claim one of the NFL’s biggest snubs in rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who was inexplicably passed over as an alternate in favor of Houston’s Azeez Al-Shaair. Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals have a gripe of their own, though, with Ward getting the nod over ascending star D.J. Turner, who currently leads the NFL in passes defensed.

The NFL’s Pro Bowl voting process is far from an exact science, and Ward is no doubt one of the league’s best, both on and off the field. His message to Browns fans should resonate, too, as he not only thanked them for sticking with the team in 2025 — but delivered a clear message on the future, starting with 2026.

After another tough year, Denzel Ward gives Browns fans a bold future message

Ward’s words carry significant weight both in the locker room and beyond, and he sure didn’t sound like a man who expects a major regime change and rebuild in 2026.

His main message to Browns fans? Stick with us, because the current trend is about to change.

“We are still striving for bigger and better goals! The Cleveland Browns WILL make the playoffs next year! BELIEVE we will make this city proud. Just keep riding with us alittle longer”

Thank you to all my fans, the Players and Coaches in the NFL for voting me in and helping me make History in being the First @clevelandbrowns Cornerback to make 5 total Probowls in their playing career here. I’m forever grateful❤️, a lot of blood, sweat and tears has gone in over… pic.twitter.com/ttSsl4iuNo — Denzel Ward (@denzelward) December 23, 2025

Ward will have to forgive Browns fans for being skeptical, especially if head coach Kevin Stefanski can somehow keep his job after what could be a second straight three-win season. Cleveland will likely be selecting inside the top-three for the second straight draft, and their salary cap situation remains a complete mess due mainly to the Deshaun Watson situation.

At this point, fans won’t “BELIEVE” in anything unless their team does what the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and Chicago Bears just did — make a bold decision at head coach that instantly changes the culture of a stagnant franchise.

Ward’s message likely echoes the thoughts of leaders in the locker room, though. The Browns have an extremely young roster, especially on offense, and there are enough pillars in place to turn this thing around in a hurry with the right offseason moves.

But no Browns fans wants to hear about the playoffs until ownership gets serious about enacting change.