Derek Carr's future may be with Cleveland after latest Saints intel

With each passing day, a new quarterback option for the Cleveland Browns seems to present themselves. As of late, there have been two new names for the team to monitor ahead of 2025 - Aaron Rodgers, and Derek Carr.

Rodgers, a 41 year old future Hall of Fame entry who seems to have hit his ceiling due to age and injury, might be the one option the Browns need to nix before testing the market. The NY Jets are letting him walk for a reason.

However, Carr is only 33 years old, and coming off a somewhat decent year with the New Orleans Saints as their starting quarterback. While they also didn't manage to do much in 2024 - finishing up 5-12 due to big injuries and a lack of depth at several key skill position groups - Carr wasn't necessarily the reason for those struggles.

But, according to new intel about the Saints' feelings about keeping Carr on, it seems like the Browns might be in pole position to make a run at the solid signal caller in the offseason.

Carr might be best available quarterback for Browns with latest intel

Per a recent report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, a new regime in New Orleans might leave Carr in the lurch. Similarly to the Browns, the Saints are way over the cap and that's in large part thanks to Carr's massive contract - a cap number of over $51 million is just from Carr's contract alone.

Because of this, according to Garafolo, there's been rumblings of Carr's willingness to restructure his contract to make New Orleans more flexible in free agency. However, giving up almost $40 million in guaranteed money isn't something typical quarterbacks like to give up ground on, and it seems possible that Carr would reject that proposal and be made available for a trade.

If so, the Browns would likely be taking on yet another huge contract and cap hit from Carr's contract assuming he doesn't budge with them on restructuring, either. But, if they do end up making other trades or cuts that alleviate Carr's cap hit, then a deal for him makes some sense.

Cleveland has assets that could be of value to New Orleans - multiple draft picks and several solid position players on their offensive line and on defense, two areas in which New Orleans saw major steps back due to injury. If they'd like more reliable play from their secondary or O-line, the Browns have some answers for them there in exchange for Carr's services.

Carr's future essentially hangs in the balance in these coming days and weeks. With the hiring of a new head coach in Kellen Moore and a need to escape a terrible cap situation, it seems like New Orleans is once again preparing to turn a new leaf - without Carr.

