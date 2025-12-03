Deshaun Watson update confirms what Browns fans already feared

The Cleveland Browns could be close to creating an even more chaotic situation with their quarterback room.

With rookie Shedeur Sanders preparing to make his third NFL start, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to reporters Wednesday that Deshaun Watson, who hasn’t participated in organized team activities in over a calendar year since rupturing his Achilles tendon, will have his 21-day practice window opened this week; the move at least creates the possibility that Watson could play football for the Browns over one of their final five games of 2025.

That, of course, represents a potential worst-case scenario for Browns fans, who would much rather see their team make moves for the future, rather than getting sucked back into past mistakes.

At the very least, Watson now has a chance to prove that he’s healthy over these next three weeks, and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time over that period.

Deshaun Watson could actually return in 2025, but his future with the Cleveland Browns remains a mystery

The Browns don’t owe Watson anything at this point… other than a lot of guaranteed money.

Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Watson’s contract still carries a 2026 salary cap hit north of $80 million, even after multiple restructures with added void years.

“The Browns still have a huge financial commitment to Watson, who counts just under $36 million on the team’s 2025 salary cap and is currently scheduled to count for just over $80 million in 2026. The Browns have re-worked Watson’s contract multiple times to lower his cap numbers and could do so again after this season.”

Stefanski made it clear that Watson will be listed as a limited practice participant and work only in individual drills. The more immediate focus will be getting Sanders ready to face a beatable opponent in the Tennessee Titans this week.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on opening Deshaun Watson's practice window: "My focus is obviously getting him back to playing football, practicing football, which he hasn't done in over a year. So, it's a good next step for him."



Stefanski wouldn't say a timetable for Watson… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 3, 2025

At the same time, Stefanski has been hesitant to commit to Sanders as the QB1 going forward, instead calling it a week-to-week decision. The Browns have probably seen enough of third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel this year, so if Sanders struggles over the next few weeks — and the schedule toughens from Week 15 on — it’s at least feasible that Watson could get some live reps at the end of another lost season.

Browns fans are obviously eager to move on from one of the worst trades and contracts in NFL history. Watson’s $230 million contract was fully guaranteed, meaning the team will be paying him QB1 money in 2026 regardless of whether he remains on their roster.

The team might be about to wiggle out of some cash due to Watson’s injury, but his contract makes his future in Cleveland impossible to predict. If the team doesn’t believe in the Gabriel-Sanders experiment, would they really move on from Watson a year early in 2026, when they'll be paying him anyway?

It all comes back to Sanders. His big game against the Raiders two weeks ago, and overall aura, has provided at least a semblance of hope to the Browns faithful in what has been a brutal year. He currently has a chance to end the Watson conversation once and for all.

If he fails, everything could be on the table entering the final few games of 2025 and beyond.