Dexter Lawrence trade exposed a harsh truth Browns can’t ignore

Seven years ago, the Cleveland Browns sent a loud message to the NFL. They let everybody know that they were all-in on that 2019 season by trading with the New York Giants for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., landing a prime target for then-quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Browns acquired the former LSU star in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers, and the No. 17 and No. 95 overall picks in that year's draft. On paper, the move would lead the Browns to perennial playoff contention. In reality... Browns fans know what happened all too well.

Notably, the Giants turned those picks into linebacker Oshane Ximines (No. 95) and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (No. 17). So, now that Lawrence has joined the AFC North, following Saturday's blockbuster trade to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns should take this as a lesson: The big move isn't always the right move.

Browns just got a painful reminder from Dexter Lawrence trade

We've seen this happen often in the NFL. A team makes a move for a disgruntled, big-name star, and the team that seemed to have lost the trade at first wound up winning in the end.

Not only did the Giants get seven years of elite play from Lawrence, but they also managed to turn that same player into the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft. That's 3D chess right there from the Giants' front office, which isn't necessarily known for its savviness.

This is also what the Houston Texans did with the Deshaun Watson trade. Andrew Berry's front office went all-in to get the Clemson product, giving away the team's future and all but rebuilding the Texans almost overnight. The Texans moved on from their franchise quarterback and faced all the backlash at first, but flipped all those valuable draft assets into a younger, cheaper, and better team.

Of course, swinging for the fences every now and then is also a big part of building a roster, but front offices need to consider all scenarios before making a big move. There's no way to tell how a draft pick will turn out, but jeopardizing the future for one singular player is just too big a risk.

The Browns finally took a big step toward a full-scale rebuild last season with one of the most impressive rookie classes in recent history. Now, with nine selections in 2026, they can continue to build on that.

And if by any chance another team comes knocking with an offer they cannot refuse for Myles Garrett, an offer that might help them do what the Giants, Texans, and so many other teams have done, history shows that perhaps they should make the deal, even if that means parting ways with the best player in football.