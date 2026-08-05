Dillon Gabriel might actually crash the Browns' QB competition

Once again, the quarterback competition has been the biggest storyline in Cleveland Browns training camp. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders continue to split first-team reps, and while the former has struggled mightily with turnovers, the latter hasn't separated himself just yet.

Now, a third candidate might soon enter the mix. Word out of training camp is that Dillon Gabriel has been Cleveland's best passer since spring minicamp, and while he hasn't worked with the ones or even the twos, that could be about to change.

Gabriel never seemed to be in actual contention for the QB1 spot under Todd Monken. At one point, he didn't even have a jersey number after the Jared Verse trade.

However, The Athletic's Zac Jackson shared some cautious optimism about Gabriel during a recent episode of his podcast.

“I think Dillon Gabriel has thrown it well — and everybody said ‘What do you mean?!?’ Yes, guys, Dillon Gabriel is too small. Dillon Gabriel is a backup quarterback. That doesn't mean he’s not going out and throwing it well. Yes, his live reps are against the number threes — I don’t need you to explain that to me over and over and over again. I am watching it myself. But he’s throwing it well."

The Cleveland Browns may want to give Dillon Gabriel more reps

Jackson isn't the only Browns insider who has praised the Oregon product. Of course, everything has to be taken with a major grain of salt when it comes to early training camp practices, and Gabriel still has to prove himself against the starters.

That said, good quarterback play is good quarterback play, and good throws are good throws. If Todd Monken is willing to defend Deshaun Watson's concerning turnover issues, then we can keep the same energy for the third-stringer who has been making plays, regardless of who's on the other side of the field.

If the Browns are going to evaluate quarterback play in a vacuum, then the supporting cast should be irrelevant. Was the throw accurate and on time? Was it a good read? Did he do what the coaching staff wanted him to do? If he checks all of those boxes, why not give him more chances?

Granted, some may argue that splitting already scarce first-team reps even further won't help the team's current situation. That's a fair point, but if the Browns want to start the best player, then the one executing the best should also get some consideration.

For what it's worth, there are more reasons to be skeptical than hopeful about Gabriel. He doesn't have the strongest arm and looked extremely limited during his rookie season. That said, he wouldn't be the first rookie quarterback who has struggled Year 1, nor the first undersized player to make it in the league.

Adding Gabriel to the mix might only complicate things further, but if no one has really broken out in this quarterback race, why not at least give him a chance to show whether this hot streak is the real thing?