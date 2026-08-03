Browns QB tracker: Latest news, stats as Shedeur Sanders battles Deshaun Watson

When asked about the uncertain status of his team’s quarterback situation, and a potential timeline for a decision during training camp, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry dropped the quote of the offseason.

“I think it’s important to have the starting quarterback named before Week 1,” Berry deadpanned.

Well, at least that’s one thing everyone can agree on.

With training camp now underway, Berry, head coach Todd Monken, and the Browns will have no choice but to make the quarterback decision that’s best for the team. Cleveland has four total on its roster, but this quickly became a two-man race between veteran Deshaun Watson and second-year pro Shedeur Sanders during the spring program.

Monken only solidified that during Cleveland’s first week of training camp. Through those four practices, Watson and Sanders alternated days running the first-team offense, with the other leading the second unit.

There’s a case to be made for both players to win the job. Sanders is the option who best fits the team’s timeline, as a fifth-round draft pick who’s still in the early years of a bargain rookie contract. He also started seven games during the 2025 season, enough to help him get his bearings entering his second pro training camp.

Watson is the veteran owner Jimmy Haslam and the Browns bet the franchise’s future on back in 2022, when they traded three first-round picks, among other draft compensation, to the Houston Texans for the then three-time Pro Bowler. But Watson’s tenure in Berea has been a disaster, as injuries and a lengthy suspension have limited him to just 19 starts in four seasons.

Cleveland would have loved to cut its losses and move on from the Watson era a while ago. The salary cap penalties tied to his fully guaranteed contract have kept him tethered to the Browns’ roster, though, and that will continue in 2026. If Watson sits behind Sanders this season, he would be an unprecedented backup making top-10 QB money at $46 million.

As Berry so eloquently put it: The Browns will definitely have their Week 1 starter picked prior to their season opener at Jacksonville on Sept. 13. Until then, let this be your one-stop shop for updates on Watson, Sanders, and everything else pertaining to one of the NFL’s most fascinating training camp storylines.

Dawg Pound Daily Browns QB tracker

Last updated: Monday, Aug. 3

Browns quarterback competition stats, updates, and analysis

Saturday, Aug. 1

Practice No. 4 stats

Day 4 of Browns training camp is a wrap! Here’s how the QBs performed in team drills (11v11 and 7v7). Sheduer Sanders took all the 1st team reps. pic.twitter.com/AApVl9uZ9l — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 1, 2026

Practice No. 4 updates and analysis

Watson’s passing numbers, which are an unofficial practice tally compiled by ESPN Cleveland, won’t do him many favors. He was intercepted three times in Saturday’s session alone, and has now been picked off six times in four practices.

Watson downplayed camp INTs — “This is the perfect time to make all the mistakes you possibly can, because it doesn’t really count,” he told reporters — but he’ll need to clean things up to convince the coaching staff that he’s ready to start his first regular season games since midway through the 2024 season.

Watson worked with the second unit on this day, and did connect for some short touchdown throws during red zone drills, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Friday, July 31

Practice No. 3 stats:

DAY 3 OF BROWNS TRAINING CAMP IS A WRAP! Here’s how all the QBs performed in team drills (7v7 and 11v11). Deshaun Watson took all the 1st team reps. pic.twitter.com/cVWwUbEqG5 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 31, 2026

Practice No. 3 updates and analysis

Rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston made some highlight-reel plays during this practice, and it’s notable that he was working on the second unit with Sanders.

Watson took all the first-team reps and had another up-and-down day. He was picked off by inside linebacker Quincy Williams on one throw over the middle.

Thursday, July 30

Practice No. 2 stats:

BROWNS TRAINING CAMP DAY 2 IS A WRAP!



Here’s how all the QBs performed in team drills (7v7 and 11v11). Shedeur Sanders took all the 1st team reps. pic.twitter.com/uyII499p1a — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 30, 2026

Practice No. 2 updates and analysis

Sanders operated with the first-team offense throughout this practice, and the story wasn’t really his play on the field — it was his father, Deion, being in attendance. Both Monken and Berry met separately with Deion Sanders, and Monken called the chance to speak with the Pro Football Hall of Famer “awesome.”

Wednesday, July 29

Practice No. 1 stats:

DAY 1 OF BROWNS TRAINING CAMP IS A WRAP!



Here’s how each QB performed in 7/7 and 11/11 drills. Deshaun Watson took all the 1st team reps today. pic.twitter.com/UlSJczBTw3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 29, 2026

Practice No. 1 updates and analysis

The Browns kicked off training camp with Watson in the driver’s seat, but the starting unit struggled throughout. During an 11-on-11 period, Watson threw interceptions on consecutive plays to Damarri Mathis and Denzel Ward.

Monken defended Watson’s poor showing, as the team was installing some quick-game and third-and-long concepts.

Cumulative practice stats

COMP % TDs INTs Deshaun Watson 58 for 90 (64.4%) 3 6 Shedeur Sanders 64 for 91 (70.3%) 4 1

Notes: All stats are unofficial and are tallied via ESPN Cleveland's practice reports

What Todd Monken is saying

Saturday, Aug. 1: Monken addressed the elephant in the room — his quarterbacks throwing a combined 10 interceptions in four camp practices against a simulated pass rush. The Browns won’t be in full pads until Monday’s practice on Aug. 3.

“Now is the time to push the envelope in a lot of ways to see where they’re at. We certainly don’t want the interceptions and too many of them are beyond being a teaching tool — at some point you’re like, ‘Okay, I’m beyond being taught here. Stop throwing the ball to the other side.’ But it is part of the process of just working through it, and interceptions are part of the game, unfortunately. But again, did you learn from that? Now we’ll find out as we keep moving.”

Thursday, July 30: Here’s part of what Monken said about his pre-practice meeting with Deion Sanders:

“There was some back and forth as to being around Shedeur, in terms of how he processes things personality-wise and competitive-wise. He got into at the end, in terms of what makes him tick, which was good. But we’ve seen that. Most of what he said, we’ve been able to see. We haven’t gotten to games yet — that’s a different animal. But at this point, what he talked about, I would have said, ‘Yeah, that’s how I’ve seen it.’”

Wednesday, July 29: Speaking prior to the Browns’ first training camp practice, Monken reiterated that the best player will win the starting job for Week 1.

“Their play decides who the starter is. I don’t have any preconceived notions of how they’ve played in the past or how they’re going to play. I can only judge with my eyes, and guys have to play well around them. I think we’ve shored some things up front. We’ve added some weapons on the perimeter. So I think that’s going to help. But they’ll decide who plays. I don’t decide who plays. The players decide who plays.”

What Deshaun Watson is saying

Saturday, Aug. 1: Watson made it clear that he’s looking forward to playing live snaps in the Browns’ preseason games this month.

“I’m looking forward to it. I haven’t played football in a long time, so for me, it doesn’t matter how long I play or how many games I play, I just want to play football. A lot of people wrote me off and said I wouldn’t be playing football again after two Achilles injuries. I’m proving that wrong and proving myself right. It’s a great opportunity for me to get out there and showcase what I can do.”

What Shedeur Sanders is saying

Saturday, Aug. 1: Sanders said he feels like a different quarterback entering his second training camp with the Browns.

“I would say I pretty much figured myself out. Figured out my routine, learned about myself way more and I’m overall happy with the process.”

Browns training camp schedule

Monday, Aug. 3: 1:15 p.m.

*Tuesday, Aug. 4: 1:15 p.m.

*Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1:15 p.m.

*Thursday, Aug. 6: 1:15 p.m.

*Friday, Aug. 7: 1:15 p.m.

*Saturday, Aug. 8: 1:15 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10: 1:15 p.m.

*Tuesday, Aug. 11: 1:15 p.m.

*Wednesday, Aug. 12: 1:15 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 17: 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20: 1:15 p.m. (Joint practice with Buffalo Bills)

Monday, Aug. 24: 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25: 1:15 p.m.

* denotes a practice open to the public.