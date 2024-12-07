DPOY Showdown: What to expect from part two of Myles Garrett vs. T.J. Watt
Unfortunately, part two of Browns vs. Steelers does not have the playoff implications Browns fans were hoping for, but it could have a big say in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion. Once again, Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt are in the mix for the award, and both have another head-to-head opportunity to prove who is the best defensive player in the NFL.
Watt is the odds-on favorite to win the award as he has 9.5 sacks, 43 total tackles, and 16 tackles for loss (#1 in NFL). Watt also adds three passes defensed and five forced fumbles (#1 in NFL). Garrett is not far down the odds list and answers Watt's stats with 10.0 sacks, 32 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.
When these teams met two weeks ago it was Garrett who balled out with three sacks and five total tackles. Two of those sacks ended threatening first-half drives by Pittsburgh and allowed the Browns to carry a 10-3 lead into the locker room. Watt was not overly impactful in that game with just four total tackles and zero sacks. Advantage Garrett coming out of Week 12.
Week 14's matchup is in Pittsburgh where Watt has routinely caused chaos for the Browns, and Watt is hot coming off two sacks and one forced fumble in Week 13. Watt won DPOY in 2021 and capped off that season with four sacks at home against Cleveland in Week 17 which essentially ended Baker Mayfield's tenure as a Brown.
Some other factors to take into account: the Steelers' defensive line outside of Watt is fierce. Behind Cam Heyward, the team has the sixth best pass rush win rate through 13 weeks of action. For the Browns, that number sits at fourth best. It's going to be a joint effort for both lines seeking to help one of Watt or Garrett win this de-facto battle in Week 14.
In his career, Watt has 17.0 sacks in 13 games against Cleveland, so expect him to answer Garrett's performance with a big one of his own.
Playoff hopes are all but dead for Cleveland but they can influence the AFC playoff picture with a big road win in Pittsburgh. Browns fans should be rooting for Garrett to have a bigger game than Watt to not only gain ground in the DPOY race but hopefully carry the Browns to victory.