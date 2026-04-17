Draft expert highlights a mid-round Browns target flying under the radar

We’ve reached the point of mock draft season where first-round projections become oversaturated. Fans of the Cleveland Browns, for example, have had their fill of seeing names like Carnell Tate, Francis Mauioga, Spencer Fano, and Monroe Freeling mocked to their team ad nauseam.

Now one week out from this year’s event, the most interesting angles can be found deep in the weeds. Potential mid-round dart throws on prospects most fans have barely heard of is what it’s all about.

Thankfully, we have draft analysts out there like Dane Brugler, who have the knowledge and credibility to publish a full 257-pick mock draft that fans can take seriously.

That’s not to say that Brugler’s latest seven-round projection for the Browns won’t be mocked ruthlessly on social media. He had Cleveland selecting only four offensive players, an approach fans definitely don’t want to see given the team’s brutal production on that side of the ball over the past two seasons.

But one of Brugler’s mid-round mock selections for the Browns — Miami offensive tackle Markel Bell at No. 107 overall — is worth more than a scroll-by. He was on the edge of Brugler’s top-100 in his recently published draft guide for The Athletic, and the Browns are definitely interested, as Bell was one of their first known 30 visits this offseason.

This under-the-radar tackle could be a perfect developmental fit for Cleveland

There’s been some late buzz around the Browns and Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor, but his range has been tough to gauge. He’s recently been mocked as high as No. 12 to the Browns — by both Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. in trade-down scenarios — and as low as No. 23 to the Eagles in Brugler’s latest.

If Cleveland misses on Proctor on Day 1, Bell could become a priority for GM Andrew Berry and company early on Day 3.

Proctor is a massive human being at over 6-foot-6 and 350 pounds — but Bell is even bigger. He measured in at 6-foot-9 at the NFL Scouting Combine, with an over 87-inch wingspan. The Browns clearly value that metric, as 2023 draft pick Dawand Jones owned one of the highest recorded wingspans ever at 89.5 inches. Proctor’s measurement came in closer to 82.5 inches at this year’s combine, which is why some draft analysts project a move to guard later in his NFL career.

The Browns wouldn’t spend a fourth-round pick on Bell with the idea of him playing much as a rookie. The 21-year-old only played two collegiate seasons. But with proper coaching and technique, he could develop into an enforcer on the left side, with enough length to frustrate pass rushers and quick enough feet to move off the line and completely engulf linebackers and safeties in the run game.

“Bell is high cut and faces some disadvantages because of how he is built,” Brugler wrote, “but he compensates with his length and ascending awareness, which suggests he has NFL starts in his future. His performance in 2025 forced NFL scouts to reevaluate both his ceiling and floor.”

It would not be a surprise to see the Browns use multiple draft picks on offensive linemen early in this draft, after they passed on drafting one entirely in 2025. Their obvious need at left tackle has gotten most of the attention, but they also need help at swing tackle, right guard, and center.

With three picks inside the top 40, including two on Day 1, the Browns have been mocked a carousel of mostly offensive tackles, wide receivers, and cornerbacks in those spots. Day 3 prospects are much harder to project, but it’s hard to find a better fit than Bell to the Browns in that range