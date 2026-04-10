Latest intel hints the Browns could make a shocking pick at No. 6

The Cleveland Browns have two massive and evident needs to fill in the 2026 NFL Draft. They need a playmaking wide receiver for whoever is there at quarterback, and they need a franchise left tackle to keep that quarterback out of harm's way. Other than that, they can add some depth here and there, but those are, by every objective and subjective measure, the two most pressing issues.

For most of the pre-draft process, taking an offensive tackle with the No. 6 pick has been a realistic possibility for Cleveland. However, it was very surprising to read ESPN insider Jordan Reid reveal that the Browns "really liked" Alabama's Kadyn Proctor as a potential target there:

"If it doesn't love the tackle depth, then (Spencer) Fano and Monroe Freeling are two names that have been mentioned by sources," Reid wrote. "But here's a name that shocked me when speaking about who Cleveland really likes at No. 6 ... Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor."

NFL Mock Draft Database, a website that aggregates data from hundreds of sources, has Proctor at No. 21 on the consensus big board, so taking him 15 spots earlier might look like a huge reach — and it probably is. That said, there's much more to Proctor than meets the eye, and the Browns may be onto something here.

Why the Browns’ interest in Kadyn Proctor at No. 6 isn’t as risky as it sounds

Proctor is the definition of a true mauler. He can effortlessly move huge human beings from point A to point B, and at 6-foot-7 and 350-ish pounds, he's got an NFL-ready body that, on paper, could help him contribute from Day 1.

Unlike most of the top OT prospects in this class, Proctor's development has been exclusively at left tackle. Swing tackles are versatile and whatnot, but muscle memory matters, and he played 2,408 snaps on the left side. While he struggled mightily as a freshman with 12 sacks allowed, he gave up just five combined over the following two seasons.

While his huge physique could also lead to injury concerns, Proctor actually led all Alabama players in snaps played last season (945). He made 40 appearances for the Crimson Tide, including 15 in his final campaign.

According to Pro Football Focus, Proctor was flagged for only eight penalties in three years, with just two in his final season in college. That would be great news for a Browns team that was called for 108 penalties for a loss of 839 yards last season.

If we're talking about elite blindside protectors who have the physical tools to contribute from Day 1, Proctor might be the best choice. Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano are both ranked ahead of him, but both of them project as right tackles who might be better off as guards in the NFL. As for Monroe Freeling, a popular mock draft selection for the Browns since the NFL Scouting Combine, he may have the most upside, but he's also the most raw among the potential first-round prospects.

The Browns can’t ignore the red flags surrounding Kadyn Proctor

While Proctor's size and NFL-ready tools are undeniable, he also comes with some red flags that are impossible to ignore. There's a reason why most teams and scouts still don't have Proctor as a top-10 pick on the draft boards.

Earlier in April, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler raised concerns about Proctor's habits and work ethic. While he dominated at the combine, he reportedly wasn't in the best shape to start the 2025 season at Alabama.

"Some of the questions surrounding Proctor have to do with his weight, which scouts say ballooned to around 390 pounds early in the season," Fowler wrote. "He played his way into shape. He's around 350 pounds now and looked great at his Pro Day."

We also cannot ignore the other elephant in the room. Alabama has a long history as an elite pipeline of NFL talent, but not at offensive tackle. Alex Leatherwood and Evan Neal failed to live up to expectations, and the jury is still out on J.C. Latham. Granted, unlike his predecessors, Proctor was limited to just one position in college, so that might have helped speed up his development.

Last but not least, some scouts believe Proctor is better suited to play guard in the NFL. While he's much taller than the average guard, his broad build and his dominance as a run-blocker might tempt teams to use him like the Philadelphia Eagles used Mekhi Becton during their Super Bowl-winning run in 2024.

"He has starting-caliber upside at left tackle, although some teams believe moving to guard would be best for his pro career," Dane Brugler of The Athletic said of him in his draft guide.

Is Kadyn Proctor worth the gamble for the Browns at No. 6?

At the end of the day, the NFL Draft is about finding value, and sometimes, that means taking risks. Granted, the Browns aren't in a position to flip a coin and just roll with whoever they think has the most potential here; failing to find a left tackle could pretty much doom their season before it even starts.

That said, they're not the only team that believes in Proctor's potential. Trading down would risk losing him, and that's especially the case at pick No. 24, the Browns' other first-round pick this year via the Jacksonville Jaguars. If the Browns are sold on Proctor as a franchise left tackle, taking him at No. 6, against all odds, might be the way to go.

The Browns have made their fair share of mistakes in the NFL Draft, so it's difficult to give them the benefit of the doubt with this move. But Proctor looks like someone who, at worst, could be a Pro Bowl-caliber, run-blocking specialist at guard, and at best could be a brick wall of a human being shutting down the left side of the offensive line.

There's never a simple answer on whether a team should take a player, and this case is particularly complex. However, if Andrew Berry wants to swing for the fences and get the guy with the most upside, and if coach Todd Monken believes he can get the most out of him, taking Proctor at No. 6 might go down as a visionary move for the Browns in two weeks.