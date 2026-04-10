This Browns draft strategy could quietly be their smartest move on Day 1

It's officially mock draft season. The 2026 NFL Draft is just weeks away, and with all the rumors and reports, fans can get a clearer picture of what their favorite teams might do.

Considering that, Cody Williams of FanSided had a rather interesting proposal for the Cleveland Browns. With offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa gone at No. 3 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in his latest mock, Williams has the Browns trading down from No. 6 with the Dallas Cowboys.

In this scenario, the Dallas Cowboys send picks Nos. 12 and 177 along with a 2027 third-round pick to Cleveland in return for pick No. 6 and a 2027 fifth-rounder. Williams then has the Cowboys selecting edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr., while the Browns land their left tackle of the future in Monroe Freeling six picks later. Then, at No. 24, Cleveland adds versatile wide receiver KC Concepcion.

This trade-down scenario could give the Browns everything they need

At some point, the Browns will have to stay put and stop trading down from their spots. There's more to this than just stacking picks and choosing quantity over quality. That said, this team isn't just one move away from contention, and this scenario actually makes sense.

If the Browns aren't fully sold on Carnell Tate as the best wide receiver in this class, there's simply no point in taking him as high as No. 6. And if they're not going to get the most NFL-ready offensive lineman in Francis Mauigoa, then they might as well roll the dice on the most athletic and promising prospect in Monroe Freeling.

Freeling turned plenty of heads at the NFL Scouting Combine and was arguably the biggest riser of the event. He still needs to grow into his body, but he has the physical tools to be an absolute mauler at the line of scrimmage, not to mention he's a natural left tackle, unlike Mauigoa or Spencer Fano.

Concepcion would give this team the big-play specialist they've lacked since prime Josh Gordon. He's the best in this class at piling up yards after the catch, and his ability to leave defenders in the dust is also second to none. Drops and mental mishaps are concerns, but the star potential is more than evident.

For the first time in a while, it looks like the Browns finally have options. This class isn't particularly deep at most spots, but it happens to be stacked at the two main areas of need for this team. There are just so many combinations that could work for them.

Even if Freeling isn't their guy, the Browns could still land Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu, or Blake Miller. And if they're not sold on Concepcion, they could target Makai Lemon, Denzel Boston, Jordyn Tyson, or Chris Bell; someone will be available at both selections, and that's a great position to be in.

Whether they should stay put or trade down will obviously depend on how the board falls and the type of return they can get. But of all the potential scenarios, this is definitely one that makes plenty of sense for GM Andrew Berry.