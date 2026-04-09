NFL exec’s blunt take on Monroe Freeling should worry Browns fans

There might not have been a bigger draft-stock surge than Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling following the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. His near-perfect relative athletic score in Indianapolis catapulted him from borderline Day 1 prospect to a trendy pick for the Cleveland Browns at No. 6 overall.

That’s led to some painful pre-draft commentary for Browns fans, as Freeling feels like a major reach anywhere inside the top 10. It would make a lot more sense for Freeling to land with Cleveland following a trade down the board, like to the Dallas Cowboys’ spot at No. 12. Draft analyst Dane Brugler, in his massive breakdown for The Athletic, ranked Freeling as the No. 17 overall prospect on his 2026 big board.

The Browns have too many holes on their roster, especially on offense, to justify taking a developmental prospect at No. 6 overall. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler broke down some of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s draft class in the eyes of NFL scouts and executives, and one exec might have spilled the tea on how Freeling is viewed across league front offices.

"Super talented but play doesn't match it," Fowler wrote while quoting an anonymous league source. “Six-foot-7, fast, long, but first year could be rough. If you stick with it and let him play through the growing pains, he can be really good. His film isn't as good as some of the other guys right now."

The Browns may be falling into a dangerous Monroe Freeling draft trap

Freeling could definitely develop into the top left tackle in this class. Fowler mentioned a comparison to the Colts’ Bernhard Raimann, who was eased into a starting role as a rookie and eventually landed a $100 million contract extension.

The obvious difference is that Raimann was a third-round draft pick by the Colts in 2022. It’s one thing to target a prospect with elite athleticism and raw skills on Day 2. It’s another to take that player at No. 6, which this year comes with a fully-guaranteed rookie-scale contract of over $40 million, according to Spotrac.

The Browns would be better off targeting a more ready-made prospect, like Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano, or Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, than they would be to throw an expensive dart at the board with Freeling. He’s a tantalizing prospect, but Fowler’s source struck the same tone on Freeling as some prominent draft analysts. Brugler touted the 21-year-old's upside with the qualifier: “Although bumps in the road should be expected.”

Freeling made himself some money at this year’s combine, and deservedly so. That cash shouldn’t be coming from the Browns, unless GM Andrew Berry pulls his patented move of first trading down the board.