Draft expert lets Browns fans know how they should really feel about 2025 rookie class

The Cleveland Browns have completed rookie minicamp, and for all the fans who were staying updated through social media, excitement levels are pretty high. From the quarterbacks to the running backs to Harold Fannin Jr. and the defensive players, all of the draft picks had some exciting moments that have fans ready to fast forward to training camp, and subsequently the season.

Draft experts believe the excitement from Browns fans is justified, because since the draft ended, analysts have been arguing that Cleveland has a really promising class. This was most recently exemplified in an ESPN piece by Field Yates where he ranked the non-first-round rookies that will have the biggest impact. Yates ranked 10 players on each side of the ball, and the only criteria was that they had to be drafted in Rounds 2-7.

The Browns were represented on the list twice, with Quinshon Judkins ranked fourth for offensive players, and Carson Schewesinger as the highest-ranked defensive player.

Quinshon Judkins and Carson Schewesinger expected to make immediate impact for Browns

Starting with Judkins, the running back Cleveland took in the second round, Yates argued that he should fit perfectly in the AFC North because he’s a physical runner. With Nick Chubb unlikely to return, Judkins will certainly get his fair share of touches as a rookie.

Then there’s Schewesinger, who the Browns selected with the first pick of the second round. Yates compared him to Cleveland’s veteran linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, before calling Schewesinger an every-down player that can fly around the field.

"Schwesinger broke out in 2024, piling up 115 tackles and playing excellent coverage. His ability to carry pass catchers up the middle of the field and find space in zone drops make him an every-down player for Cleveland." Field Yates (ESPN)

The highlighting of these two second rounders just underscore how good this draft class could be for Cleveland. In addition to them, the Browns have a defensive tackle who was selected in the five, two mid-round quarterbacks that have a chance to be full-time starters, another explosive running back, and a tight end that moves like a wide receiver. If the players can develop and pan out like draft analysts think they can, they could carry the Browns to years of success.

