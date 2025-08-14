Eagles' Landon Dickerson shows up at Browns practice with beers and good vibes

Joint practices with other teams often result in some physical altercations, as football is a physical sport, and these August months, teams tend to go weeks without getting the chance to hit anyone besides their own team. Cleveland is in Philadelphia this week for their second round of joint practices after being in Carolina last week, and the connections between the two franchises made it seem to go smoothly on the field.

It was another hot one in Philadelphia today, with temperatures hovering around the low 90s throughout most of the day. Needless to say, some guys needed a nice cold beverage after their work was done, and Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson brought some in a cooler to share with the Browns' offensive line.

Eagles Landon Dickerson shares post-practice beers with Browns o-line

Eagles' beat reporter Brooks Kubena shared the photo of Dickerson sharing a beer with Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

Looks like Landon Dickerson brought some Miller Lites out for a hang with the Cleveland line. pic.twitter.com/MKZIwp1UNV — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 14, 2025

Dickerson recently underwent surgery on his knee, so he hasn't been participating against the Browns. That didn't stop him from being a gracious host and bringing over some drinks to cool off as the joint practices came to an end.

It seems like both teams will hold most starters out of their preseason match on Saturday, so there won't be much physical work on their end until they pick practice back up next week. This behind-the-scenes end-of-practice bonding is a cool look into the brotherhood of the sport. It certainly helps that these guys play the same position and didn't spend the last two days going at each other at full force, but the vibes in Philadelphia were certainly high as both teams prepared for the season.

Following the game on Saturday, the Browns will enter their final week of preseason prep for the finale against the Rams, which will likely be a dress rehearsal from the week's prep up to the start of the game. Just a few more weeks to go before the real thing is underway, and hopefully the linemen are cracking post-game win beers instead.

More Browns news and analysis