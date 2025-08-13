Browns week with Eagles will preview how 2 important position groups stack up against the league's best

Cleveland is remaining busy this training camp, as they are in Philadelphia for joint practices and a preseason game a week after doing the same in Carolina. Vegas sees these two teams as complete polar opposites, with the Eagles projected at a league-high 11.5 wins and the Browns at a league-low 4.5. Considering the Browns are coming off a three-win season while the Eagles won the Super Bowl, these lines accurately reflect the general public's opinion on them.

The good news for the Browns is this will be the only time the two teams meet (barring a Super Bowl matchup). Philadelphia has very few holes on its roster, if any, but its offensive and defensive line play was the driving force behind its dominant run. If the Browns are going to have any sort of success this year, it starts with their offensive and defensive lines, making this week against the Eagles a perfect test to see how far off they are.

Browns trenches in for challenging preseason test against Eagles

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry came from Philadelphia, and his twin brother works in the Eagles' front office currently. These two teams share similar salary and roster-building philosophies, and Cleveland will look to take after the Eagles' dominant play in the trenches to lead them towards success like in 2023.

Philadelphia's offensive line has been an elite unit every year recently, coming off a season finishing in the top 10 in run and pass block grades after the retirement of Jason Kelce. Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson won't get any time against the Browns, but this will still be a great test for the exciting Browns' defensive line that is expected to be the strongest position group on the team.

The other end of the equation is more intriguing, since nobody could slow down Philadelphia's defensive front at all a year ago. Unlike the defensive line, which could be the best position on the Browns, the offensive line has more questions than answers despite the unit's past pedigree.

All starters outside of Dawand Jones will be 30 or older when the season starts, and all are coming off down years in 2024. It's evident the shift back to the wide-zone based offense is to the preference of this group, so maybe the different offense and quarterback will get them to play like they have in recent history.

The joint practices and preseason game will be a great test to see where the Browns stack up in the trenches against the toughest team in the NFL. It could also be a game that is handled entirely by rookies at the quarterback position.

