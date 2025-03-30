Dawg Pound Daily
Every Browns player entering the last year of their contract in 2025

David Njoku highlights the humongous list of pending 2026 free agents
Candace Pedraza
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

David Njoku recently sat down with Cleveland Browns front office members in Miami, presumably to begin discussions about getting an extension done before the start to the 2025 season. The teams' best tight end and potentially great centerpiece for another Kevin Stefanski-run offense in 2025 and beyond should be kept on the roster, so hopefully, those conversations end up being fruitful.

He is just one of a long list of pending free agents hitting the market in 2026 for the Browns, and who are entering the final year of their contracts with Cleveland. With how strapped the team continues to be with their cap space because of so much deferred money - looking at you, Deshaun Watson - many of those players are probably going to be allowed to walk.

This is a comprehensive list of all of those 2026 free agents, who are sure to try and show out in their contract years with the Browns.

List of Browns players entering final year of contract in 2025

Player name

Player age during 2025 season

Joel Bitonio

34

Wyatt Teller

31

David Njoku

29

Jack Conklin

31

Ogbo Okoronkwo

30

Ethan Pocic

30

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

26

Shelby Harris

34

Jordan Hicks

33

Kenny Pickett

27

Devin Bush

27

Greg Newsome II

25

Teven Jenkins

28

Corey Bojorquez

29

Jerome Baker

28

MJ Emerson

25

Tony Brown

30

Alex Wright

25

Cameron Thomas

25

David Bell

24

Tre' McKitty

26

Pierre Strong Jr.

26

Sam Kamara

27

Blake Whiteheart

25

Elerson Smith

27

Jerome Ford

26

Michael Woods

25

Troy Hairston II

26

Javion Cohen

23

Winston Reid

26

Anthony Kendall

25

Mohamoud Diabate

24

Ronnie Hickman

24

Brenden Bates

26

Chigozie Anusiem

25

Jowon Briggs

24

Rex Sunahara

29

Brady Latham

24

Roy Mbaeteka

25

Marcus Haynes

27

Trey Dean

25

Andre Szmyt

27

Julian Pearl

26

Lorenzo Thompson

25

Chris Edmonds

24

Kaden Davis

27

Notable names outside of Njoku include Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio, and Ethan Pocic. These are pretty key members of the Browns' offensive line, so imaging that the team is about to experience this level of turnover is pretty unfathomable. Likely, the team will try to get a deal done with at least Conklin and Pocic, with Bitonio set to retire soon.

Devin Bush and Ogbo Okoronkwo are two other names to watch ahead of 2026, especially with both likely to take on some pretty big roles in 2025. Bush will specifically be expected to take major snaps as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's status for the season is still unknown.

Interestingly, many of the teams' signings in free agency are only under one-year deals. This is likely because of the Browns' cap constraints, and also the front office taking into considering how different their roster might need to be by 2026 with a presumably new starting quarterback.

With their aging O-line set to be pretty decimated after 2025, it's important to keep in mind this year's draft offers some pretty solid replacements to those veterans in the future. Players like Josh Simmons, Grey Zabel, Josh Conerly Jr., and others are lineman plenty worthy of a 3rd round pick by the Browns if they're seeking a long-term replacement for one of their soon to be departed linemen.

As of now, it seems like Njoku is the only player the team is intentionally seeking to extend prior to the end of his contract. Other than him, we seem primed to witness some major turnover in Cleveland after 2025.

