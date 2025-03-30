David Njoku recently sat down with Cleveland Browns front office members in Miami, presumably to begin discussions about getting an extension done before the start to the 2025 season. The teams' best tight end and potentially great centerpiece for another Kevin Stefanski-run offense in 2025 and beyond should be kept on the roster, so hopefully, those conversations end up being fruitful.
He is just one of a long list of pending free agents hitting the market in 2026 for the Browns, and who are entering the final year of their contracts with Cleveland. With how strapped the team continues to be with their cap space because of so much deferred money - looking at you, Deshaun Watson - many of those players are probably going to be allowed to walk.
This is a comprehensive list of all of those 2026 free agents, who are sure to try and show out in their contract years with the Browns.
List of Browns players entering final year of contract in 2025
Player name
Player age during 2025 season
Joel Bitonio
34
Wyatt Teller
31
David Njoku
29
Jack Conklin
31
Ogbo Okoronkwo
30
Ethan Pocic
30
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
26
Shelby Harris
34
Jordan Hicks
33
Kenny Pickett
27
Devin Bush
27
Greg Newsome II
25
Teven Jenkins
28
Corey Bojorquez
29
Jerome Baker
28
MJ Emerson
25
Tony Brown
30
Alex Wright
25
Cameron Thomas
25
David Bell
24
Tre' McKitty
26
Pierre Strong Jr.
26
Sam Kamara
27
Blake Whiteheart
25
Elerson Smith
27
Jerome Ford
26
Michael Woods
25
Troy Hairston II
26
Javion Cohen
23
Winston Reid
26
Anthony Kendall
25
Mohamoud Diabate
24
Ronnie Hickman
24
Brenden Bates
26
Chigozie Anusiem
25
Jowon Briggs
24
Rex Sunahara
29
Brady Latham
24
Roy Mbaeteka
25
Marcus Haynes
27
Trey Dean
25
Andre Szmyt
27
Julian Pearl
26
Lorenzo Thompson
25
Chris Edmonds
24
Kaden Davis
27
Notable names outside of Njoku include Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio, and Ethan Pocic. These are pretty key members of the Browns' offensive line, so imaging that the team is about to experience this level of turnover is pretty unfathomable. Likely, the team will try to get a deal done with at least Conklin and Pocic, with Bitonio set to retire soon.
Devin Bush and Ogbo Okoronkwo are two other names to watch ahead of 2026, especially with both likely to take on some pretty big roles in 2025. Bush will specifically be expected to take major snaps as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's status for the season is still unknown.
Read more: Cleveland Browns free agency tracker 2025: Latest on players staying and leaving
Interestingly, many of the teams' signings in free agency are only under one-year deals. This is likely because of the Browns' cap constraints, and also the front office taking into considering how different their roster might need to be by 2026 with a presumably new starting quarterback.
With their aging O-line set to be pretty decimated after 2025, it's important to keep in mind this year's draft offers some pretty solid replacements to those veterans in the future. Players like Josh Simmons, Grey Zabel, Josh Conerly Jr., and others are lineman plenty worthy of a 3rd round pick by the Browns if they're seeking a long-term replacement for one of their soon to be departed linemen.
As of now, it seems like Njoku is the only player the team is intentionally seeking to extend prior to the end of his contract. Other than him, we seem primed to witness some major turnover in Cleveland after 2025.