Former Browns castaway gets chance to revive NFL career

To say that the Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of forgettable players throughout the years would be a massive understatement. This team has been through a lot, and even the most diehard fans might have some trouble picking up several guys out of a lineup.

Notably, that might be the case with Kaden Davis, a wide receiver who spent most of his time with the team's practice squad. Like so many other castaways, he won't give up on his NFL dream, and he may get another shot to make a team's roster.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the New York Jets hosted Davis for a workout on June 10. He's coming off playing for the UFL's Houston Gamblers, and while he only hauled in four receptions, his prowess as a return specialist might get him another chance in the league, just not in Cleveland.

The Browns finally have a decent wide receiver room

The Browns turned to Davis last season, mostly because of his help on special teams. He made two appearances, playing 23 special teams snaps and 1 offensive snap, spending time on the preseason roster and practice squad. He's also spent time with the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and Arizona Cardinals, and he's played for the USFL's Michigan Panthers.

Now, this team actually has a surplus of potential pass catchers. If anything, figuring out who to keep and who hits the road might be a bit of a concern for general manager Andrew Berry, though that's a great problem to have.

The Browns used two of their first four draft picks to get KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and both have looked the part so far in OTAs and mandatory minicamp. With the rookies being locks to make the roster, Jerry Jeudy might be the third starter, though he should be on a short leash after struggling so much last season.

Then, there's Isaiah Bond, who missed most of the offseason program last season and had an up-and-down rookie campaign. He's drawn rave reviews in the past month or so, and he should also be in the mix for a big role, regardless of whether he starts.

That leaves just a couple of roster spots and several candidates, with Cedric Tillman, Gage Larvadain, and Luke Floriea as the most usual suspects. Whatever the case, this might be the most promising group of skill players this team has had in years.

As for Davis, he might have a tough time getting on the field on offense even if he gets signed, given the Jets' depth at wide receiver. But this report shows he still has interest around the league.