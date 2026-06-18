Former Browns draft pick just got his next NFL chance after nearly 1 full year

Even though it's June, there's still plenty to talk about and keep up with in regards to the Cleveland Browns. Of course, one of the big topics right now is that of former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby and the Supplemental Draft.

Elsewhere, though, teams are still making signings and cuts as they prepare for training camp later this summer. On that note, one former Browns draft pick has found himself another chance in the NFL after almost a full year out.

Browns 2021 fifth-round pick Tony Fields just signed with the Chicago Bears after a standout season with the Columbus Aviators of the UFL. He now gets a chance to try and earn a spot on the Bears' roster under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Former Browns LB Tony Fields has a challenging road ahead to make the Bears' roster

After playing his college ball at Arizona and West Virginia, Fields went on to play just over three seasons in Cleveland. In October of 2024, he was cut before being signed by the Los Angeles Rams as a member of their practice squad.

Then, in August of 2025, Fields was cut by the Rams and has not since been back on an NFL team, not even as a practice squad player.

Last season with the Aviators, Fields finished second in the UFL with 77 tackles in 10 games, also posting a sack and five tackles for loss. As good of a season he had, and despite being named to the 2026 All-UFL Team, Fields is still going to have a difficult time sticking in Chicago.

Interestingly enough, Fields joins another former Browns linebacker in Chicago, Devin Bush. The Bears signed Bush to be one of their starters, this past offseason, in hopes that he'll help level that unit up in 2026 and beyond.

The Bears will also keep linebackers like T.J. Edwards and rookie Keyshaun Elliott along with likely holding onto recent draft picks Noah Sewell and Ruben Hyppolite.

That's still not all, though, as Jack Sanborn joined the mix this offseason after one year out of Chicago, playing in Dallas for 2025.

Fields posted some big-time performances last year in the UFL, even earning Player of the Week at times. Still, the level of competition is obviously much different going from there back to the NFL.

While with the Browns, Fields started a total of 10 games, posting 88 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown.