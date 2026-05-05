Former Browns QB's NFL comeback bid is officially revitalized

Not too long ago, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was thought of as a future franchise quarterback in the NFL. The No. 2 QB recruit in the nation coming out of high school, it seemed like a long career was in front of him.

Things didn't exactly pan out that way. DTR didn’t quite live up to expectations in college, fell to the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and failed to put things together in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.

But it's starting to look like he has found his footing again. Thompson-Robinson is lighting up the United Football League, playing for the Birmingham Stallions. If his electric play continues, NFL teams could come calling soon.

Former Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is turning heads in the UFL

Let's face it, the Browns set Thompson-Robinson up to fail. The fifth-round pick had a shaky group of weapons around him and was thrust into action before he was ready for it. It showed on the field. In 12 career appearances, he threw one touchdown and ten interceptions. That sort of ratio is unheard of.

The former UCLA star was lost in Cleveland, unable to adjust to the pace of the NFL game. The Browns quickly moved on, trading the young QB to the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal that netted them Kenny Pickett.

He never saw the field for the Eagles and decided to take his chances on a career in the UFL. After a midseason trade from the Orlando Storm to the Stallions, DTR is playing some of the best football of his career.

In his debut for Birmingham, he was exceptional, throwing for nearly 300 yards and a touchdown. His mobility and touch were on full display as he carved up the Orlando defense.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is making big plays in @TheUFL 🔥



The former NFL QB made his UFL debut earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/7bQAI1e4Ku — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 3, 2026

It's just one game, so there's no need to overreact. It will take more than one performance for NFL teams to forget the abysmal showings they saw from the QB during his time in Cleveland. As dominant as he was in his first game with the Stallions, DTR still has a lot of work to do to convince NFL front offices that he deserves a second chance in the league.

But he wouldn't be the first Browns QB to succeed elsewhere. With a few more outstanding performances in the UFL, Thompson-Robinson could earn the attention of NFL teams again. For now, it's worth enjoying the success of the former Browns passer.