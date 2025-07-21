Former first-round tight end should be on the Browns radar after being released

The Browns head into 2025 with an offensive change that will lead to more two-tight-end sets. This development led to the third-round choice of Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green to slot into a big role alongside veteran David Njoku.

With this type of offense, depth at the tight end position is crucial. Cleveland's tight end room beyond Njoku and Fannin consists of Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates, and Sal Canella, three former undrafted free agents who aren't expected to fill a significant role. It would be logical to explore adding another tight end to ensure the offense can operate as intended even with injuries.

The Seahawks released tight end Noah Fant on Sunday to free up cap space and playing time for their young tight ends. Cleveland should check in on the cost of the 27-year-old, as he could be a perfect fit in a depth role this year.

Browns should consider signing tight end Noah Fant

Fant was a first-round pick to the Broncos in 2019 out of Iowa. He had three solid years in Denver, where he averaged 40.5 yards per game with at least three touchdowns. Prior to the 2022 season, he was a part of the Seahawks' return in the Russell Wilson trade to the Broncos. Fant has remained in Seattle ever since, and is coming off his best year with them, putting up 500 yards despite a career-low 14 games.

For the majority of Fant's career, PFF has graded him as an average tight end who thrives more as a receiver than a blocker. Adding him would be a bit redundant in the room, as Njoku and Fannin are also catch-first tight ends, but Fant is instantly one of the top options left on the market. He isn't going to add another dimension to the position group, but Fant is certainly another tight end who could handle a heavy dosage of meaningful snaps.

The Browns seem likely to add a tight end before the season starts, but it wouldn't be surprising to see them go after a run-blocking tight end for when they go heavy sets. However, they could feel like one of Whiteheart, Bates, or Canella can handle that role, and Fant could be used as playmaking insurance for an offense without many proven options.

