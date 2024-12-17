Grading the Browns' offense from Week 15 against Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 21-7 in a Week 15 game that should have been closer than the final score indicated. Cleveland turned the ball over six times and could never get the offense in gear other than an extraordinary individual effort by Jerome Ford.

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offense continued its pedestrian 2024 campaign and allowed the Browns to hang around long enough to make things interesting heading into the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, the Browns got the bad side of Jameis Winston, an ill-timed fumble by Nick Chubb, and another Special Teams blunder that swung the game in Kansas City's favor. It was a frustrating day at Huntington Bank Field for Cleveland players and fans alike as this was a winnable game despite the difference in team records.

Let's focus on Cleveland's offensive performance from Week 15 broken down by quarterback, running Back, receiving, and offensive Line.

Quarterbacks: F

With good Jameis Winston comes bad Jameis Winston, and the Browns got very bad Jameis in Week 15. In just over three quarters of work, Winston was 16 of 25 for 146 yards and 3 interceptions, all of which were his fault.

It was disappointing to get another poor performance after a promising first quarter where Winston was accurate and decisive until his first interception on a forced deep shot into double coverage. Multiple end zone INTs are inexcusable for any quarterback, and the two Winston threw this week got him benched and might have taken him out of consideration for the starting QB job in 2025.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson closed out the game going 4 of 9 for 18 yards with a game sealing interception. Bringing in a cold, shaky quarterback when the game was still in reach was a head-scratching move, but Thompson-Robinson at least looked competent. He wasn't the spark the Browns were hoping for and he ultimately ended the game with an overthrown INT. The quarterback room is once again in shambles.

Running Backs: B

Cleveland's running backs had an excellent day statistically against a very stout Kansas City run defense but ultimately lost Nick Chubb for the season with a broken foot. Chubb wasn't overly explosive but showed good vision and creativity gaining 41 yards on nine carries despite poor blocking from his offensive line. Chubb exited early in the 3rd quarter and hopefully that isn't the last time he suits up for the Browns.

Jerome Ford was a clear bright spot for Cleveland rushing for 84 yards on seven carries including an explosive 62-yard touchdown that gave the Browns life. He added 20 yards on two receptions and looked like a future starting running back. Ford took a draw play around the right side, turned on the jets, and ran away from Kansas City defenders on Cleveland's biggest play of the day. It's unfortunate what happened to Chubb, but the Browns have a guy in Ford.

Receivers: B-

Jerry Jeudy was a stud once again for Cleveland's offense, but the rest of the receiving corps had little effect on the game. Jeudy was the best offensive player leading the way with 11 receptions for 108 yards, getting open against any defender. Without David Njoku, the Browns needed someone else to step up in the passing game, but that simply didn't happen.

Jordan Akins was the next leading receiver with 30 yards on three receptions, but they were all shorter, check-down throws the Chiefs were happy to give up. Elijah Moore, Jamari Thrash, and Mike Woods combined for just six yards on four receptions. Needless the say, the Browns need more consistent production from the supporting cast which has proven they can be effective.

Offensive Line: D

Another week against an intimidating defensive front and another poor performance from the Cleveland offensive line. Kansas City's pass rush has been middle of the road in 2024 but its best players, Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, embarrassed the Browns. Jack Conklin, Wyatt Teller, and Joel Bitonio were all put on skates at least once on Sunday and neither quarterback was comfortable in the pocket.

The rushing attack wasn't any better for Cleveland as each guy struggled to sustain blocks and open holes for the running backs. Things have been a mess for this group all season with injuries and inconsistent play, but four of the five projected starters coming into the season were healthy for this game and it was a performance they'll want to forget.

Special Teams: D+

Once again the game swung on a Special Teams blunder by Cleveland. This time James Proche fumbled away a punt after the defense forced the Chiefs to go three and out on their opening possession. Kansas City scored a touchdown after the fumble and the Browns never recovered.

It's a shame one play pulls the grade down so far as Corey Bojorquez and the punt team were solid putting five of six punts inside the 20 and one inside the 10. The Browns needed to play a nearly perfect game to have a chance against the Chiefs and Proche threw that out the window the first chance he could.

Overall grade: C

