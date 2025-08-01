Greg Newsome makes his long-term desires clear ahead of make-or-break season

With Martin Emerson Jr. suffering a torn Achilles, which will keep him out the entire 2025 season, Greg Newsome II is set to step back into a full-time starting role as an outside corner. Newsome wasn't thrilled with his role in 2024, as he not only was forced into the slot, but he also wasn't on the field in two-cornerback personnel packages. That will all change this year, as Newsome is the clear-cut opposite of All-Pro cornerback Denzel Ward on this man-heavy defense.

Newsome spoke with the media following Emerson's injury on Wednesday and expressed the significance of the injury while putting football aside due to their strong personal bond. He also talked about what went wrong last year and what he needs to do to have his desires met in a big contract year.

Greg Newsome expresses desire to retire in Cleveland ahead of contract season

Heading into the year, it seemed like the Browns were going to have to pick between Newsome and Emerson, as both are set to hit the open market after the year and want to be paid as outside corners. Emerson's injury makes that decision more clear, as the Browns will almost certainly reward their former first-rounder with a long-term deal if he can get close to his pre-2024 form.

Newsome was clear about his intentions to retire in Cleveland, but he knows his play has to get back to what is expected of him to be given a new deal.

"I’ve said it since the day I was drafted, I want to be a Brown for life, and in order to do that, I’ve got to hold my end of the bargain. I’ve got to go back to being that player that I know I can be. The good thing is I’m starting this training camp healthy so I’m able to get out there and get the reps in before the season starts and that’s my main goal. It’s always been my goal is to be a Brown for life." Greg Newsome II

Last year, Newsome dealt with a hamstring injury that required offseason surgery and nagged him all year long. He wasn't able to participate during training camp, and he admitted it was tough getting back up to speed physically and mentally after the setback.

"It was terrible. You know what I’m saying? I don’t think people understand just getting thrown out there in a league with the best athletes in the world, not having a chance to really prepare, go through this, build the calloused. So I’m super excited that I’ve been out here getting better each day and I’m super excited for this season." Greg Newsome II

It's a massive year for Newsome, and he's looking like one of the x-factors that can help the defense get back to their top 2023 form. A full-time outside role with good health going into the year bodes well for his chances to show out and get rewarded with a long-term deal in Cleveland.

More Browns news and analysis