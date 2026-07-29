The Cleveland Browns officially opened their 2026 training camp slate on Wednesday, but the quarterbacks and rookies have already been in Berea getting a head start.

That group had a few special guests — including Harold Fannin Jr. The second-year tight end took the podium ahead of Day 1 and offered up four words that had to be music to the ears of Todd Monken and the rest of the team.

“I’ll be full go.”

Fannin had sat out the Browns’ organized team activities since their initial veterans-only minicamp in April. He revealed the reason why on Wednesday — groin surgery related to the injury that cut his stellar rookie season short in Week 17 of 2025.

Harold Fannin says he’ll have no injury limitations during Browns training camp

The Browns made some major additions to their skill position group during the 2026 draft, and they still have veteran Jerry Jeudy poised for a major role.

But Fannin led Cleveland’s pass catchers in every major statistical category last season, and there’s a chance he challenges for that feat again, even with highly touted rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston now in the mix.

He was much more than just a yards-after-catch specialist, although that’s a major part of his game. He also proved to be one of the NFL’s top security blankets in 2025, tying for the league lead with 28 receptions while his quarterback was under pressure, per Pro Football Focus.

As longtime NFL analyst Marcus Mosher wrote earlier this month, the Browns’ most important offensive player is undeniable.

“Fannin earned 107 targets last season with the Browns, but that number should increase significantly in 2026,” Mosher wrote. “Todd Monken has a long history of success with tight ends, and you don’t need to look much further than what he did with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in Baltimore.”

It was hard not to worry about Fannin’s status this spring, especially after he seemed to initially take part in workouts prior to the draft. The fact that he’s back to full strength for the start of camp is a major win for Monken and the Browns as this new era starts to pick up steam.