Harold Fannin Jr.'s surprise practice injury has fantasy managers panicking

Harold Fannin Jr. has been a fantasy football cheat code this season, going from September waiver-wire addition to set-it-and-forget-it starter at tight end entering Week 17, when the vast majority of league championships are decided.

Fannin’s managers got some alarming news on Friday, though, when the Cleveland Browns released their official injury report ahead of Sunday’s home game against the burnable Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fannin was added to Cleveland’s injury report with a groin injury, was officially listed as a limited practice participant, and now carries a questionable designation into the weekend. While the injury has been reported as a tweak that’s not expected to stop him from facing the Steelers, fantasy managers have no choice but to start considering other options.

Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. suffered a groin injury during today’s practice, and the team wants to see how he feels this weekend before deciding whether he can play Sunday vs. the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2025

Fannin has been PPR gold in fantasy, especially since Shedeur Sanders took over as Cleveland’s starting quarterback in Week 12. Since then, Fannin is averaging 8.4 targets per game; he has 26 receptions and four total touchdowns over that span.

The Browns, however, are 3-12 and firmly in the hunt for the NFL’s No. 1 overall draft pick next season. Even if Fannin is active for the game, there’s an obvious risk of re-injury at play. Cleveland also has nothing to play for but pride, and it’s highly unlikely that they’d push their leading receiver to the max if he’s operating at less than 100 percent.

Generally speaking, you should always play your studs in fantasy when they’re active, and Fannin certainly qualifies. But for those who may have a matchup advantage entering Sunday's slate — those who went up against either CeeDee Lamb, Jahmyr Gibbs or Courtland Sutton, for example — should consider checking the waiver wire to see if these players are available, with an eye on raising the floor of the TE spot with Fannin’s status feeling shaky.

3 last-minute replacements for Harold Fannin Jr. in fantasy football championship matchups

Jake Tonges - San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle exited San Francisco’s Monday night win over the Indianapolis Colts early with an ankle injury, and on a short week, he’s officially questionable to suit up on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Tonges posted double-digit PPR points from Weeks 4 through 6 with Kittle out, and the Bears have given up a ton of production to tight ends this season. If the 49ers opt to play it safe with Kittle, Tonges would jump to TE1 streaming territory this week.

AJ Barner - Seattle Seahawks

Barner hasn’t been the sexiest play in fantasy this year, which is probably why the 23-year-old is sitting on your league’s waiver wire right now. But with Elijah Arroyo on injured reserve, Barner has quietly seen six targets from quarterback Sam Darnold in back-to-back games, and he scored a touchdown in last week’s wild, comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams. Barner has also gotten some goal-line carries in Seattle’s tush-push formation, making him well worth an add as a streaming option this week against Carolina.

Colby Parkinson - Los Angeles Rams

There was a lot of hype around Parkinson entering Week 16, with the Rams facing a tough Seattle defense without wide receiver Davante Adams. Parkinson flamed, however, with two catches for 21 scoreless yards.

The good news for TE-needy fantasy managers? Parkinson was among the most dropped players this week, which creates an opportunity to pick him up and stream him in fantasy championship matchups. Last week’s stinker aside, he’s posted five PPR finishes of TE11 or better over the last seven weeks. Matthew Stafford has been slinging it this season. The matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, indoors, is far from daunting for Sean McVay’s offense. Parkinson is already a fringe top-10 play this week, and his value rises significantly if both Fannin and Kittle are ruled out or limited.