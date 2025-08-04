How the Browns Can Fill the Void After Martin Emerson Jr.’s Achilles Injury

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Jim Schwartz’s Adjustments and 2025 Outlook

No matter which players ultimately fill the void, losing Emerson is a blow that will ripple through the Browns defense. This unit finished 19th in the NFL in yardage last season and was hoping to get back to 2023 numbers, where they ranked 1st in yards allowed.

Now, however, Schwartz is dealing with a lot of change: all three linebacker spots have new faces (including one unexpected retirement), at least one new defensive tackle and defensive end are in the mix, a new safety is being integrated... and now a starting cornerback is gone. That’s a significant amount of upheaval for one offseason.

Schwartz is known for his aggressive, D-line-driven scheme that often puts cornerbacks on islands in man coverage. With Emerson out, he may need to tweak the formula slightly, at least early in the season. Don’t expect the Browns to suddenly play passive zone all day, but we might see more split-safety looks or matchup zones to help whichever corner takes over the nickel role.

If it’s Mitchell or Harden, Schwartz could call more safety bracketing and leverage help against slot receivers until the young DB proves he can hold up one-on-one. If a savvy vet like Needham or a new signee steps in, Schwartz might feel comfortable sticking with his usual single-high man looks on critical downs.

One thing working in Cleveland’s favor is its potentially dominant pass rush. A ferocious front led by Myles Garrett can make life easier on defensive backs by speeding up opposing quarterbacks’ internal clocks. Schwartz will undoubtedly continue to lean into that strength, and dialing up more creative pressures or line stunts seems like a great idea to ensure the secondary isn’t asked to cover for extended periods.

With Mason Graham now in the fold, along with younger players like Michael Hall, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire taking potential steps, the pass rush could be absolutely vicious. In essence, the Browns may compensate for a less experienced secondary by getting even more aggressive up front.

Additionally, we could see package personnel adjustments. For example, Schwartz could use more “big nickel” packages (three safeties) in certain situations if the third corner spot remains a trouble area. The team brought in veteran safeties like Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee this offseason for depth, and either could theoretically take some snaps in a hybrid slot/safety role if matchups dictate. It’s an option if none of the young corners inspire confidence early on.