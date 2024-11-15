How to watch Browns at Saints Week 11 game with and without cable
The Cleveland Browns are back from their much needed bye week and seem to be at full health ahead of their Week 11 contest against the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are struggling - the Browns just 2-7 and the Saints sitting in last place alongside the Carolina Panthers at 3-7. So, this game might be very messy and very bad. Apologies in advance.
Myles Garrett will be the player to watch for the Browns as he's coming off a hat trick of sacks in Week 9, and as the Saints' defensive line isn't exactly impenetrable. In addition to Garrett, based on comments from OC Ken Dorsey ahead of Week 11, it's expected that Cleveland will be trying to get their run game going again as Nick Chubb slowly but surely finds his footing again as RB1.
Otherwise, look to Jameis Winston to bounce back against his former team. Winston played one of the best season's of his career in 2021 with New Orleans, posting 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions with over 1,100 passing yards. After that, though, he struggled with inconsistent throwns and an eventual quarterback carosuel that landed him in Cleveland.
Hopefully, he's able to see straight and play as accurately as he did against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. If not, the Browns might start to consider seeing what Dorian Thompson-Robinson can offer for the season. But, for now, let's take a look at how fans can catch the Browns on the road as they take on the Saints.
How to watch Browns at Saints on TV
Cleveland will be playing on FOX in Week 11. According to 506 Sports, the Browns-Saints game will be essentially only broadcasted to those regions of the country at the 1pm EST time slot on FOX - Green Bay at Chicago will be getting the most real estate on the broadcasting map during that time. But, Ohio residents, most of Louisiana, and some of Mississippi will be getting the game.
To watch, you can use your regular cable subscription and tune in to whatever channel you get FOX on if you live in the above areas. A heads up for Ohio residents, though - some of the state will be carrying the Green Bay at Chicago contest at that time. Specifically, the southern tip of the state.
How to stream Browns at Saints
There are several streaming options available for Browns fans looking to catch this game against the Saints. NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream will all carry the FOX game, in addition to the FOX Sports App. But, you can only really use that app as an option if you have a valid cable login. All of these streaming services have free trial options you can use if you're not willing to commit to a subscription but need to catch the game in a pinch.