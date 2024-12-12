How to watch Browns v. Chiefs in Week 15 with and without cable
Fans attending the Week 15 contest between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs will get a chance to see a postseason bound team with Super Bowl aspirations, and they'll also be watching the Browns.
The clash between the 3-10 AFC North team and the 12-1 Chiefs should be interesting - Kansas City keeps winning games by the skin of their teeth, and they're not as dominant as they used to be defensively. On the flip side, the Browns are still getting used to the Jameis Winston experience, so anything can happen week to week with this zero expectation Browns team.
Some notable injuries for both clubs will be dominating the headlines for this game, as David Njoku may miss the contest with a hamstring injury and Chiefs OL D.J. Humphries potentially out with a hamstring injury, as well. The dog days are here, but both teams have to battle through to finish out the regular season - just for different reasons, of course.
The Chiefs already won the AFC West, but have yet to lock up the number one seed and a bye week in the playoffs. For the Browns, they're just looking to solidify their draft positioning these last four weeks.
Looking ahead to the Sunday afternoon game, let's see how Browns fans will be able to watch Week 15 with and without a cable subscription.
How to watch Browns v. Chiefs in Week 15 with cable
Channel: CBS
Essentially the entire country will be getting the Browns v. Chiefs game at 1 p.m. EST on Dec. 15. The only pockets of the country that won't be getting the game at that time will be most of Virginia, all of Maryland, half of New York, New Jersey, most of Pennsylvania, most of West Virginia, and most of Kentucky.
Additionally, half of Texas and basically all of Florida will not be getting the game. That's because the two other games happening at that time - the Miami Dolphins game against the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens game against the New York Giants - will be what folks receive in those states instead. Most of Ohio will get the Browns game, but if you live near Cincinnati, you'll be blacked out.
If you have a CBS cable subscription, you can stream the game on a device with CBS Sports and Paramount+. You can check out specific coverage with 506sports.com.
How to watch the Browns v. Chiefs in Week 15 without cable
As mentioned, Paramount+ will have the game available to stream for subscribers since it's on CBS. In addition, YouTube TV with Sunday Ticket, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV, and NFL+ all carry NFL games as a part of their subscriptions. You can do what is cheapest and just get a free trial if you haven't already with any of these services except for Sunday Ticket.
To listen to the game instead of streaming it, there are a few radio options:
- 850 ESPN Cleveland
- 98.5 WNCX
- 92.3 THE FAN
- 89.1 LA MEGA (Spanish stream)