How to watch Browns v. Ravens with and without cable
The Cleveland Browns are home once again for its Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The 1-6 team might look a little lost against the 5-2 powerhouse shaping up behind Lamar Jackson and the Ravens defense, but it'll still be an exciting game for Browns fans for a number of reasons.
RB Nick Chubb will get another go in front of Browns fans in the game after scoring a touchdown in his season debut last week. In addition, fans will be getting a full dose of Jameis Winston as the team's starting quarterback with the Achilles injury to Deshaun Watson and a finger injury to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. So, while the season feels lost, there are some nuggets of good to still catch with this Cleveland squad.
On defense, the Browns look fantastic - just as it did last season. Myles Garrett is leading the way and helping Cleveland to be the third best team in the NFL at pass rush wins. Garrett has four sacks and two forced fumbles so far this season, so it should be fun to see how he fares against a Ravens offensive line that's fifth best at run blocking and tenth best at pass blocking.
Hopefully, Browns faithful can have a relaxing Week 8 - whatever that means. Whether that includes just taking a loss that's clear cut or having a feel good win, hopefully, neither outcome comes about after yet more breaking and season-altering news happens mid game.
Here's how Browns fans can catch the game with and without cable, and how they can listen to the game.
Options to watch Browns v. Bengals with cable
Channel: CBS
After landing on FOX last week, the Browns are back on CBS for Week 8 action. Anyone who has a cable subscription should be able to watch the game on CBS at 1p.m. EST. This is an AFC North battle, so much of the broadcast coverage for this game is centralized on the Eastern seaboard, from Maryland to Ohio. According to 506 Sports, at that time slot, just one portion of Ohio, some of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland, and almost all of Virginia will be getting the game at this time on CBS. Most of the country will see Philadelphia v. Cincinnati.
Options to watch Browns v. Bengals without cable
Streaming: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket, Fubu, Paramount+
All of these options require a subscription, but all have free trials available so that you are able to catch the game without worrying about a bill in the immediate term. A piece of advice: set a reminder to cancel your subscription if you do not plan on utilizing any of the above options again after Week 8.
Options for listening to Browns v. Bengals
- 850 ESPN Cleveland
- 98.5 WNCX
- 92.3 FM The Fan WKRK
- 89.1 FM La Mega (Español)