How to watch Browns v. Steelers in Week 14 with and without cable
The last time the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers played, we got a classic snow game. In Week 12, the Browns managed to shock the Steelers at Huntington Bank Field and win a fun Thursday night bout between the two AFC North - and now HBO Max star - teams.
In Week 14, and in just two weeks, these two teams look completely different. While the Browns are 3-9 and likely headed towards elimination from playoff contention statistically, the Steelers are still looking to win the AFC North and sit at 9-3 on the season. This time, the two teams are set to square off at Heinz Field, and the weather shows clear conditions and highs in the 40s. So, we aren't going to get another white out and Cleveland won't be helped in their win by the weather.
Read more: Ascension of Jerry Jeudy justifies Browns' trade of Amari Cooper
This is also Cleveland's first game since Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints that's in a regular timeslot and not in primetime. So, the pressure won't be as immense as its been over these last two weeks but still, there's a chance of playoff elimination, so Cleveland has something to play for. The Steelers' postseason window is a bit clearer - right now, they're the third seed and projected to face off with the Baltimore Ravens in a Wild Card game.
So, how can you catch these two teams as they fight for postseason survival and positioning in Week 14?
How to watch Browns v. Steelers with cable
The Browns - Steelers game will be broadcasted to most of the country in the 1 p.m. EST slot on Sunday, Dec. 8. So, if you live in Ohio, you are completely guaranteed to catch the game on cable television as long as you get CBS with your cable provider. That's great news for Browns fans happy to be able to see the team play so easily for the last few weeks with their national television appearances.
To get a full picture of the coverage for Week 14 and the Browns-Steelers game specifically, you can use 506 Sports to check out a coverage map.
How to watch Browns v. Steelers without cable
Since the game is on CBS, you can catch a stream of the game on Paramount+. This is a relatively affordable streaming option, but it's one you can definitely get a free trial for with relative ease. Outside of Paramount+, you can also use YouTube TV with Sunday Ticket, Hulu + Live Sports, Fubo TV, or the NFL+ app.