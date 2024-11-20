How to watch Browns v. Steelers with and without cable
Wash your hands of Week 11 and prepare yourself for what is sure to be an interesting AFC North matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 Thursday Night Football action.
The Browns and Steelers couldn't be in more different places at this point in the season. Cleveland is 2-8 and staring down the 2025 NFL Draft as the best way for them to save money and shore up their broken offensive line, their aging wide receiving room, and potentially their thinning quarterback room. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, has been dominant all season long. Despite a quarterback change and some questions about their receiving room, they're entering Week 12 against the Browns with a record of 8-2 with a chance to gain more separation in the division.
Obviously, Cleveland can't just give up yet. They have to at least pretend to be competitive given their payroll and given their defense is supposed to be a top-5 unit in the league. While they floundered in Week 11 against Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints, they have a chance to shock the NFL and actually put pressure on the the Steelers to perform well. Kevin Stefanski's job may very well depend on that.
On offense, the Browns have a big challenge ahead of them. The Steelers' defense is just as elite as the Chargers' defense, which just gave Cleveland a headache back in Week 9. Jameis Winston has literally zero room for mistakes against this secondary, so it'll be interesting to see if he can carry his momentum from Week 11 into this contest.
That said, let's look at how you can catch this AFC North game on Thursday night, which will be the first of two Thursday Night Football games for Cleveland against a divisional rival.
How to watch Browns v. Steelers in Week 12
You cannot catch this game on cable. Thursday Night Football is exclusively homed on Amazon Prime. Prime will be streaming coverage of the game, in addition to pregame and postgame coverage, so viewers will have to ante up for a Prime membership to stream it.
You can also, of course, just start a free trial with Prime. Just remember to set a reminder to cancel that membership if you're not looking to keep it permanently as Prime carries a fairly hefty annual subscription price of $139 dollars a year. You can also opt for a monthly subscription of $14.99 dollars, but that adds up to a whopping $179 dollars per year.